A Business Management Firm That Covers All The Bases And Strikes A Chord Among Lations

Standing right to left: Jose Alberto Silva, Yandel, Boston Red Sox Manager Alex Cora, Wisin. Image: Grupo Silva.

Having established itself solidly amongst MLB athletes, the business management firm is following suit within the music industry.

Different from professional baseball, where we started off from scratch, we have grown more rapidly in the music segment where we've worked with various reggaeton artists, producers and managers.” — Jose Silva, C.P.A.

SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO, U.S., July 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- José Alberto Silva is no stranger to the world of entertainment, neither is he unaccustomed to working with superstars. Since the foundation of his accounting and financial advisory firm Grupo Silva, Inc. in 1998, the visionary C.P.A. has become well-known for his creditable reputation and expertise, first among MLB athletes and recently among music industry professionals.

Growing up next to Atlanta Braves’ all-star catcher Javy López, Silva began offering financial advice to his friend while attending Georgia State and Mercer University. López had been recently promoted to the majors and sought Silva’s counsel to navigate his finances. It was then that the C.P.A. in the making started helping professional baseball players like Andrew Jones and Rafael Furcal organize their finances.

In the late 90’s, Silva set his sights on becoming the first Hispanic to provide professional financial advisory to Major League Baseball athletes. Starting out in bootstrapping fashion, Silva’s first clients were players of Puerto Rico’s pro baseball league and the MiLB. After a few years of hard work, the entrepreneurial accountant finally had his break when he was contacted by Arizona Diamondbacks’ Javier Vázquez to be the pitcher’s accountant and financial advisor. From then on, Silva began to make himself known within the MLB circle, eventually meeting MDR Sports Management’s CEO Melvin Román.

Román, a Hispanic pioneer in professional sports, became the first Puertorrican to represent MLB athletes. With his support, Grupo Silva continued to establish itself as a knowledgeable and reliable firm within the professional baseball community. Their client roster grew to include St. Louis Cardinals’ catcher Yadier Molina, Minnesota Twins’ pitcher José O. Berríos, Boston Red Sox’s catcher Christian Vázquez, Los Angeles Angels’ pitcher José Quintana and over 50 other athletes from Cuba, Mexico, Venezuela, Panama, Colombia, Nicaragua, Curacao, and Brazil.

Expanding its services beyond the scope of a traditional accounting and tax / finance advisory firm, Grupo Silva has become a business management firm that offers customized solutions to maximize revenue and growth opportunities for clients such as event producers Francisco “Paco” López and Javish Casillas, companies like No Limit Entertainment, Sold-Out Entertainment and Live Nation Puerto Rico and urban contemporary / reggaeton artists like P.J. Sin Suela, Zion & Lennox, Cosculluela and Wisin among others within the music and entertainment industry.

“Different from professional baseball, where I started off basically from scratch, we have been able to grow further and more rapidly in the music segment thanks to the work we’ve done for Paco (López) and Wisin, which has opened up the doors for us to work with various reggaeton artists, producers, managers, audio engineers, promoters, and independent labels such as La Base” declared Silva. Launched in 2020 by reggaeton powerhouse Wisin and developed under Silva’s business management, La Base has become one of the fastest growing and most successful record labels in the reggaeton music scene.

“Our clients are highly creative people, and our main goal has always been to provide them the means and space to focus on their work by taking care of the business end of their careers which can be rather complex, especially when dealing with tasks such as tour and live event accounting, valuation of masters, royalties audits, contract analysis, taxes, insurance and the like” explains Silva.

Grupo Silva’s founder looks towards the future, looking back at CoViD-19’s impact on the entertainment industry where music streaming grew exponentially and new opportunities —like virtual events— have arisen. The company is also looking to expand into the sports & entertainment marketing and e-sports arenas.

Grupo Silva, Inc. is a business management firm that provides accounting, tax and finance advisory, and consulting services to Hispanic professional athletes, entertainers, music business professionals and high-net worth individuals through its offices in Puerto Rico and Florida.

