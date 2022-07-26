TempStars Brings Largest and Most Respected Dental Temping/Hiring Service on the Road to U.S. Conferences
This will be a great opportunity to share our story, and show how we have taken what we have successfully done in Canada and expanded our brand of service to the United States.”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TempStars, North America’s largest and most respected dental temping and hiring service, will be sponsoring and exhibiting at two major conferences in the United States in the coming months, a reflection of the company’s growing commitment toward bringing its services to the U.S.
— Dr. James Younger, CEO and Founder of TempStars
First, TempStars CEO and Founder Dr. James Younger will be attending the annual conference for the Academy of Dental Management Consultants (ADMC) in Salt Lake City this August, where TempStars will also have a booth. For more info, visit the event website.
Second, TempStars will be a Gold Sponsor with the prestigious Massachusetts Dental Hygienists Association Annual Conference on September 16 and 17. For more info, visit the conference website. Massachusetts is one of a half-dozen states in the U.S. that TempStars expanded to in 2021.
“This will be a great opportunity to share our story, and show how we have taken what we have successfully done in Canada and expanded our brand of service to the United States,” said Dr. Younger. “What we have found since we launched in the U.S. that the needs of dentists, hygienists, and dental assistants in Canada are similar to the needs of those professionals in America. This is why we will continue that expansion in the U.S. until TempStars has a presence in all 50 states.”
The numbers support Dr. Younger’s ambition. TempStars already has more than 1,000 dental hygienists and assistants and hundreds of dental offices participating in its program in the United States.
Dental offices in the U.S. can sign up by visiting this link: https://www.tempstars.com/sos2022-offices-us/
About TempStars
TempStars is North America’s fastest-growing dental temping and hiring service. Since 2015, the company continues to build on cutting-edge mobile technology to directly connect dental professionals quickly and easily. With more than 16,000 dental professional members serving over 5,500 dental offices (and growing daily!), TempStars is quickly becoming the best, first, and default choice for dental professionals looking to hire and get hired for temping and permanent positions. By expanding service in the United States this year, TempStars is showing it is dedicated to inspiring and making a positive impact in the dental community on a global scale.
