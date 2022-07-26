Tech Entrepreneur Launches Initiative Supporting Laid-Off Ukrainian Developers
Ukrainian entrepreneur Maksym Suvorov recently launched a non-commercial program <BraveDev> to help Ukrainian developers find new job opportunities.WARSAW, POLAND, July 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ukrainian entrepreneur Maksym Suvorov recently launched a non-commercial program <BraveDev> to help Ukrainian developers and tech specialists find new job opportunities. The platform will match talents who lost their job during the war with appropriate foreign companies, based on its technologies stack and the worker’s experience level.
During the war, thousands of developers and specialists in the tech industry lost their jobs. According to the local job board Djinni, the number of job vacancies in the sector was three times lower than the number of candidates in April 2022.
Maksym Suvorov is an IT entrepreneur and co-founder of the software development agency Lumiere, with a team partially based in Ukraine. The company was founded in 2014 and has worked on some of the world’s biggest blockchain projects. Today it employs dozens of people in Ukraine who continue working despite the war.
“We want to contribute our country and specifically our industry,” said Maksym. Thousands of talented engineers used to work for Ukrainian domestic businesses, which were forced to close. Some of these engineers started reaching out me to see if we have any positions available. I think we can find an efficient way to employ these talents, help their families, and help the Ukrainian economy.”
Maksym personally assisted members of his Ukrainian team in moving to safer locations. Some of his agency’s developers have been forced to code from bomb shelters during air emergency alarms.
I personally helped our Ukrainian team members to move to safer places and our company was in a safe position, because most of our clients are based outside of Ukraine. But the picture wasn’t that positive for many other companies and agencies.” — Maksym says.
“These people are extremely motivated and we believe we could help at least hundreds of them to get new job opportunities,” he continued.
The new program is accepting applications from specialists of all kinds, including software developers, project managers, QA engineers and UI designers. Candidates may visit https://bravedevua.com to apply, and fill out information about their experience, skillset, technology stack, desired position, and salary. The program will introduce applicants to the most appropriate companies from its network across Europe and North America and will put full effort into giving those people new jobs.
Additionally, the new program is seeking partner companies and HR agencies who are interested in hiring Ukrainian developers. To contact us, reach out at bravedev.ua@gmail.com.
David Faberman
Standards and Management
email us here