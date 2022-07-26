Natural Grocers® Issues Voluntary Recall on Organic Amaranth Grain Due to Potential Presence of Salmonella | FDA
LAKEWOOD, Colo. (July 22, 2022) – Vitamin Cottage Natural Food Markets, Inc., a Lakewood, Colorado-based natural grocery retailer, is voluntarily recalling Natural Grocers® Brand 1-pound Organic Amaranth Grain due to potential Salmonella contamination.
The recalled product was distributed to Natural Grocers’ stores located in Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, Idaho, Kansas, Louisiana, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wyoming.
Recall news release: https://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/natural-grocersr-issues-voluntary-recall-organic-amaranth-grain-due-potential-presence-salmonella