Learn to Hunt Weekend Workshops for Deer, Ducks and Upland Game

New hunters looking for mentorship and a community to learn with are invited to the department’s third annual Learn to Hunt series. There will be two free weekend workshop this fall, one on deer hunting, and one on waterfowl and upland game.

“We’ve found that new hunters, especially people who are taking up hunting as adults, learn best when they have both experienced mentors and supportive peers,” said Hunter Education Training Coordinator Nathan Lafont. “Our free Learn to Hunt Weekends build that community for new hunters getting ready for the fall season.”

Learn to Hunt: Waterfowl and Upland Game will be held at the North Country Sportsman’s Club in Williston, VT, from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on August 13. This full day course is family friendly and gives new hunters the skills they need to hunt, clean and cook waterfowl and other upland species.

Learn to Hunt: White-tailed Deer will be held at Buck Lake Conservation Camp in Woodbury VT, from 8:00 a.m. on Saturday, Sept 17 through 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, Sept 18. This intensive overnight workshop gives new hunters an introduction to scouting, picking a hunting spot, what to do before, during, and after the shot, and more. During the weekend, new hunters will be paired with an experienced hunting mentor to guide them through the fall novice deer weekend.

For more information about the seminars, contact the Hunter Education Program at 802-828-1193. Registration for all upcoming Hunter Education seminars and classes is available on Vermont Fish and Wildlife’s website at this link: https://www.register-ed.com/programs/vermont

The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, age, disability, experience level, sex, or gender identity. Reasonable accommodations for persons with disabilities are available on request at no cost to the student. Please include a description of the accommodation you will need. Individuals making such requests must include their contact information. Requests should be made as early as possible. For example, an interpreter must be requested at least two weeks in advance. Please contact: Nicole.Meier@vermont.gov, 802-318-1347 (voice), 1-800-253-0191 (TTY).