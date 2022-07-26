Submit Release
DWR Conservation Police Present Equipment and Capabilities

These types of events give the Secretary Offices under the Virginia Governor the opportunity to see first-hand the agencies under their purview and their mission capabilities. It also fosters familiarization and close working relationships between the Governor’s staff and the heads of each agency present at the event. An added benefit was that public visitors to the park also got a chance to view almost every item on display, just as the invited dignitaries did, while they visited the park on their vacations. Several small children were delighted and amazed to see the DWR K9 dogs and their handlers along with working robotic wildlife decoys during their visit to the park.

