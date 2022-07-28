Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,059 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 212,695 in the last 365 days.

First Lady Receives Namesake Orchids

First Lady Jill Biden Accepts Namesake Orchid From Grower Art Chadwick

Places one plant on her desk, another on her husband’s in the Oval Office

We are thrilled to personally present the First Lady with her namesake orchid. The Biden hybrid is unique in both its color and blooming time.”
— Art Chadwick, of Chadwick & Son Orchids

WASHINGTON, DC, USA, July 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- First Lady, Dr. Jill Biden, accepted a namesake orchid, carrying on a 100-year FLOTUS tradition. At a special White House ceremony, Art Chadwick, a second-generation orchid expert whose family has given orchids to first ladies over the years, presented Dr. Biden with the “Biden Orchid” on July 19th. After the ceremony, she requested that one of the plants sit on her desk and the other on her husband’s desk in the Oval Office.

“We are thrilled to personally present the First Lady with her namesake orchid. The Biden hybrid is unique in both its color and blooming time,” said Art Chadwick, of Chadwick & Son Orchids, from Powhatan, Virginia, a business that has cultivated and nurtured orchids for more than a half century.

The botanical name of the orchid is “Brassolaeliocattleya Jill Biden” and is a cross between a “Goldenzelle” and a “Sea Swirl” orchid. In addition, it is of the corsage type that was popular from the 1930’s to the 1960’s.

Chadwick displayed two examples of the Biden Orchid for Dr. Biden. The plants will bloom every July, with large yellowish green flowers. The hybrid is officially registered with the United Kingdom-based Royal Horticultural Society (RHS), the international registration authority for orchid hybrids.

The event took place in the Vermeil room of the East Wing and was arranged by Virginia Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger. Portraits of former first ladies, Lady Bird Johnson, Jacqueline Kennedy, Pat Nixon, Mamie Eisenhower and Lou Hoover adorned the walls and provided the backdrop for the presentation. Also attending the event was White House Chief Floral Designer, Hedieh Ghaffarian, who uses orchids regularly throughout the executive mansion.

Dr. Biden joins First Ladies Laura Bush, Hillary Clinton, and Michelle Obama who received personalized orchids from the Chadwick family of growers while they were in the White House. The family has also grown and named orchids for Priscilla Presley, former wife of the late Elvis Presley, and the Royal Family in memory of the late Princess Diana.

Dr. Biden is the 19th consecutive U.S. First Lady to have a namesake cattleya orchid, a tradition that dates back to Woodrow Wilson’s wife, Edith. Orchids can live for many decades and the entire orchid collection of the first lady namesake orchids resides at the Smithsonian Gardens in Washington, D.C. in the Smithsonian Gardens Orchid Collection.

Video interview with Art Chadwick available at this link: https://public.latakoo.com/7016b60b29b1be9113557b8594755d56

Photo Credit: Erin Scott, Official White House Photographer

Teresa Barnes
for Chadwick & Son Orchids
+1 303-521-4080
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook

You just read:

First Lady Receives Namesake Orchids

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.