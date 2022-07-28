Miguel Lopez’s newly released “Andersonville” is a compelling novel that aim to bring the readers to a different world.
I hope you enjoy this story. I have more for you with these characters. But this is your first introduction to them. A Fun rowdy and funny bunch. Enjoy the ride I’ve made. There is more.”PALATINE, IL, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Andersonville”: is a contemporary book that will leave readers in awe as the author unfolds a story of self-discovery, where readers can have a lot of takeaways that they can apply in their day-to-day lives. This book actually tells the story of a young man’s journey in discovering a place that is new to him and where he can find the peace that he once desired. “Andersonville” is the creation of published author Miguel Lopez, an IT professional who has too many interests to name.
Lopez writes, “A different world as you know it. One change in history. And all things change. In this world, some things are the same, and some things are radically different. Take a journey to a different North America as you know it. Where things are radically different and yet some things are the same. And in this town of Andersonville, All things are different. Things are strange, and yet the same. Join newcomers to this town in a time of unification. And enjoy one young man’s journey of discovery in this new place in his life.”
Published by Book Vine Press, Lopez’s new book is a gripping narrative that will let the readers realize that there will always be a place that’s meant for them, so they could have peace in both their hearts and minds.
Through this, the author hopes that readers would enjoy reading this book since it has a plethora of life-altering lessons that they can apply in their lives.
