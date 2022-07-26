Baesler Names New Superintendent’s Student Cabinet

BISMARCK, N.D., July 26, 2022 – State School Superintendent Kirsten Baesler on Tuesday named her new Superintendent’s Student Cabinet, a 25-member group that will advise her about ways to strengthen North Dakota’s K-12 education system.

The Cabinet includes students ranging in age from the fourth to the 12th grades, representing large and small schools in all corners of North Dakota. Eight of the 25 members have served on previous Cabinets. It is the fifth Cabinet in the program's history, and the largest since Baesler began the initiative in 2015.

The Cabinet’s members will serve for 22 months, beginning Aug. 1, 2022, and ending in June 2024. The group will meet with Baesler every three months at the North Dakota Capitol. Its first meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 16.

“Since the Superintendent’s Student Cabinet program began, its members have provided me a great deal of valuable advice and opinions, and helped to shape public education policy,” Baesler said. “They have helped build my understanding of what our students need, and to learn what is going well in our schools and what can be improved.”

The members of the new Cabinet are:

Bianca Sagness, 4th Grade, Kenmare Elementary School

Landon Pitner, 5th Grade, South Prairie Elementary, Minot

Verona Wolf, 5th Grade, Miller Elementary School, Bismarck

Logan Engelstad, 6th Grade, Westside Elementary, West Fargo

Chase Jackson, 6th Grade, Jamestown Middle School

Jaidyn Roder, 6th Grade, Mayville-Portland-Clifford-Galesburg, Mayville

Carley Bullinger, 7th Grade, Trinity Junior High, Dickinson

Emilie Hessinger, 7th Grade, St. Mary’s Academy, Bismarck

Ella Franklin, 8th Grade, Ben Franklin Middle School, Fargo

Chinmay Sree Gopi, 8th Grade, Ben Franklin Middle School, Fargo

Alexandra Ketterer, 8th Grade, Maple Valley High School, Tower City

Grace Arthaud, 9th Grade, South Heart High School

Karady Evans, 9th Grade, Scranton High School

Olivia Gartner, 9th Grade, Hazen High School

Inger Holdman, 9th Grade, Richland Junior-Senior High School, Colfax

Eli Zerr, 9th Grade, Red River High School, Grand Forks

Griffin Terras, 10th Grade, Horace High School

Ann Muggli, 10th Grade, Oakes High School, Oakes

Nora Severance, 10th Grade, Northern Cass High School, Hunter

Hanson Du, 11th Grade, Central High School, Grand Forks

Maci Iverson, 11th Grade, Leeds High School

Will Nelson, 11th Grade, Jamestown High School

Devin Wolf, 11th Grade, Northern Cass High School, Hunter

Zoe Bundy, 12th Grade, Davies High School, Fargo

Shayla Davis, 12th Grade, Devils Lake High School

Arthaud, Bundy, Franklin, Jackson, Muggli, Pitner, Terras, and Zerr have served on previous Cabinets. The new group includes 16 young women and nine young men.

“Aside from being able to influence public policy in North Dakota, students who serve in the Cabinet also have an opportunity to develop their skills in leadership, public speaking, decision-making, and team building,” Baesler said. “They have a chance to become our next generation of leaders.”