Hoyer Statement on the 32nd Anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act

WASHINGTON, DC – House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement today marking the 32nd anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act: 

“Until thirty-two years ago, it was legal in this country to exclude those with disabilities from much of daily life.  In education, housing, employment, and access to opportunities, Americans with disabilities – including many veterans who had become disabled in service to our country – were without legal protection and forced to endure discrimination and exclusion.  I was so proud to help lead the successful effort to change that reality, sponsoring the Americans with Disabilities Act in the House and working with Democratic and Republican colleagues to enact this landmark bipartisan legislation in 1990.  As a result, disabilities are no longer barriers to opportunity and full participation in our economy and society.  More than widening doors and making public spaces more accessible, the law broadened other Americans’ understanding about what those with disabilities could do and could contribute to our communities and our nation.  It has become a model for similar legislation across the world, benefitting many millions of people around the globe.
 
“As we mark this anniversary, let us do so proud of what our country achieved but cognizant that much work remains.  Just as Democrats and Republicans have come together throughout the past three decades to support and expand the Americans with Disabilities Act, we must continue our commitment to this law and to ensuring that all Americans can access opportunity equally in our country.  One’s disability should never be a barrier to inclusion.  I hope we can continue our bipartisan work together in this area in the years ahead to protect the equal dignity and equal opportunity of Americans with disabilities.”

