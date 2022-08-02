TrippBio and University of Georgia Research Foundation Announce Filing of Additional Patent Application

Filing expands composition of matter and method of use for PanCytoVir™ and analogs against viruses including SARS-CoV-2, Flu, RSV, Measles, Dengue, and Zika

Our platform now includes composition of matter for new PanCytoVir™-related analogs and a broader antiviral profile with measles, mumps, Dengue, and Zika in addition to SARS-CoV-2, influenza, and RSV” — Dr. David E. Martin

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TrippBio, Inc. (TrippBio), a clinical development-stage biopharmaceutical company developing antiviral treatments and the University of Georgia Research Foundation (UGARF), today announced that they have filed a new patent application “Compositions and Methods for Treating and Preventing Viral Infections. The new Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT) patent broadens the scope of antiviral activity observed with PanCytoVir™ and related analogs to include viral infections including SARS-CoV-2, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), measles, mumps, Dengue, and Zika. Furthermore, it expands the composition of matter to include additional new compounds based on PanCytoVir™ chemistry that have already been prepared and will be investigated in upcoming preclinical studies.

David E. Martin, PharmD, and CEO of TrippBio, Inc., stated, "We are pleased that PanCytoVir™ continues to demonstrate very potent and broad-based antiviral activity against a number of clinically important viruses. In addition to the known activity profile against SARS-CoV-2, RSV, and influenza; PanCytoVir™ has now shown activity against measles, mumps, Dengue, and Zika. Importantly, the discovery of a number of analogs of PanCytoVir™ should allow for the development of new products optimized to treat these additional infections. We look forward to sharing more on our pipeline expansion in the very near future.”

Dr. Ralph Tripp, Professor of Virology at the University of Georgia and Chief Scientific Officer of TrippBio, Inc. said “PanCytoVir™ has been studied over several years for its antiviral properties. With several new analogs now in development, our patent position is broadening which can to a number of new pharmaceutical therapeutics to treat previously untreatable infections.”

About PanCytoVir™

PanCytoVir™ (formerly known as TD-213) is a repurposed pharmaceutical approved by the FDA for the treatment of the hyperuricemia associated with gout and can be used as an adjuvant to therapy with penicillin or with ampicillin, methicillin, oxacillin, cloxacillin, or nafcillin for prolonging drug plasma levels. PanCytoVir™ is a favorable antiviral drug candidate as it is commercially available and has high plasma concentrations with a benign clinical safety profile. It has demonstrated potent activity against SARS-CoV-21, influenza2, and RSV3 in vitro and animal models of infection.

About TrippBio, Inc.

TrippBio, Inc. is a Jacksonville, Florida based, clinical development-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to commercializing new applications of therapeutics to fight infectious diseases with an emphasis on viral diseases with current efforts focused on identification of drugs to combat infections such as the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19. TrippBio is founded on the scientific research of Ralph Tripp, Ph.D., Georgia Research Alliance Chair and Professor at the University of Georgia. The University of Georgia Research Foundation is a major shareholder of TrippBio, Inc.

About the University of Georgia

The University of Georgia is the oldest state-chartered institution of higher education in the United States. Spanning more than 750 acres on its main campus alone and employing almost 3,000 faculty members, UGA provides educational and research services to almost 37,000 individuals, including over 8,000 doctoral and professional students. With almost $500 million in annual research expenditures, and NIH awards totaling more than $60 million annually, UGA has an estimated $7.4 billion annual impact on the economy of Georgia. UGA’s 18 colleges offer doctoral degrees in 98 areas spanning the liberal arts and humanities; business; journalism; public affairs; law, education, and social work; and include science-based colleges for veterinary medicine, ecology (the first stand-alone college of its type in the world), public health, pharmacy, engineering, and agriculture. The first cohort of medical students was admitted in 2010 to the Augusta University/UGA Medical Partnership, sharing the site of the former Navy Supply Corps School with UGA’s College of Public Health in Athens, GA. www.uga.edu.

