High Single-Digit Growth Rate Accelerates the U.S. Soft Tissue Repair Market to Reach $3.8 Billion by 2028

Over the forecast period, the market is expected to grow at a high single-digit rate, mainly driven by increases in unit sales as medical conditions become more prevalent.” — Dr. Kamran Zamanian, Senior Partner and CEO

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, July 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iData Research, a global consulting and market research firm, has just released research on the U.S. soft tissue repair market. The latest report addresses key insights and the consequences of COVID-19 in 2021, 2022, and beyond. Overall, the U.S. report on soft tissue repair will include procedure numbers, unit sales, average selling prices (ASPs), market drivers and limiters, a complete competitive market share analysis, and more.

The U.S. market for Soft Tissue Repair includes medical graft devices that are designed to reinforce and regenerate soft tissues. Soft tissues are defined as aggregations of similarly specialized cells that collectively function to connect, support or surround other structures and organs of the body. These tissues include tendons, ligaments, fascia, skin, fibrous tissues, fat, synovial membranes, muscles, nerves and blood vessels. The full report suite on the U.S. market for soft tissue repair includes breast reconstruction, hernia repair, dural repair, dental soft tissue regeneration, nerve repair and cardiovascular patch repair.

Soft Tissue Repair Market Trends and Insights:

The U.S. soft tissue repair market reached a value of $2.4 billion in 2021. Looking into the future, iData expects the market to reach a value of $3.8 billion by 2028. One of the main trends in the soft tissue repair market surrounds the changing demographics in the U.S. The growing elderly and obese populations have a higher risk of a number of different medical conditions, including hernias and nerve damage. Between 2010 and 2025, the total number of people with diabetes in the U.S. is expected to increase by 64%. Furthermore, the percentage of the U.S. population that is older than 65 will rise from 15.2% in 2016 to 23.4% in 2034, to reach almost 80 million.

Breakdown by Region:

North America (U.S.)

Competitive Landscape:

iData's analysis will also include a detailed competitive analysis of all of the companies active in the U.S. market within the U.S. market. In 2021, the top three competitors were Becton Dickinson (BD), AbbVie, and Integra LifeSciences. Becton Dickinson (BD) secured a leading position in the total market. This is because of the company’s broad range of hernia repair products, which allowed it to be the top player in this market.

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

How has the U.S. soft tissue repair market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the U.S. soft tissue repair market?

What are the key regional markets?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the U.S. soft tissue repair market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

To accurately estimate market shares, units sold, average selling prices, product segments, and brands as well as procedural volumes, iData Research uses its proprietary market and procedure databases, as well as hospital purchase order data to complement its primary and secondary research initiatives.

