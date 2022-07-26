Grain Silos And Storage System Market 2022-2028: Rising Production Of Top-Quality Grain Following Efficient Post-Harvest

Reports And Data

The Grain Silos And Storage System Market was valued at USD 1.52 billion in 2020 and is predicted to expand with a CAGR of 5.1%

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, July 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Grain Silos And Storage System Market is predicted to expand from USD 1.30 billion in 2020 to USD 1.85 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 5.1% during the projection time. The growing production of high-quality food grains through post-harvest management and efficient storage systems is approximated to increase the market for Grain Silos And Storage System systems.

The surging rate of food wastage and post-harvest losses is attributing to the market growth of Grain Silos And Storage System systems. The Grain Silos And Storage System System market has been segmented into key regions of the world and offers an analysis of growth rate, market share, market size, current and emerging trends, production and consumption ratio, industrial chain analysis, demand and supply, import and export, revenue contribution, and presence of key players in each region. A country-wise analysis of the market is offered in the report to gain a better understanding of the regional spread and progress of the Grain Silos And Storage System System market.

Silos are specially designed containers used for storing products in bulk for long durations. The silos are widely used in industrial and agricultural applications. A well-maintained, air-tight silo with optimum temperature and other conditions is expected to remain unharmed for many years.

The demand for grain silos is augmenting due to the increasing requirement for storing food grains for a more extended period. Several farmers from the developed countries are investing in the market to install silos systems for storing grains. Factors such as cost-effectiveness, high durability, and low requirement of the workforce are driving the market demand for Grain Silos And Storage System systems.

Some of the Leading Market Players Are Listed Below:

• Silos Córdoba (Spain),

• AGCO Corporation (US),

• Dehºetiler Makina (Turkey),

• Others

Market Segmentation:

Grain Silos And Storage System System Market Segmentation based on silo type:

• Grains bins

• Hopper silos

• Flat bottom silos

• Other silo types Bags

• Synthetic silos

• Bunkers

• Towers

Grain Silos And Storage System System Market Segmentation based on commodity type:

• Sunflower

• Rice

• Wheat

• Maize

• Soybean

Grain Silos And Storage System System Market Segmentation based on Application:

• Sorghum

• Barley

For comprehensive coverage, the report discusses growth prospects, opportunities, and challenges. The market report considers various key factors across the leading regions.

Grain Silos And Storage System System Market Segmentation based on Regions:

• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific)

• Latin America (Brazil, Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Key Features of the global Grain Silos And Storage System Market:

• The report offers detailed estimations at the regional level with manufacturers, consumption, sales and import/export dynamics.

• The report provides accurate details related of the manufacturers/vendors in the market, company overview, pricing analysis, financial standing, product portfolio, and gross profit of leading companies.

• Company profiling with prevalent expansion strategies, revenue generation, and recent developments.

• Optimum strategic initiatives for new players in the market.

• Manufacturing processes, suppliers, cost, rates of production and consumption, transport mode and cost structuring, and value chain analysis.

• The study also includes supply chain trends, including elaborate descriptions of the latest technological development

