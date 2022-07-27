Invo Solutions Announces Program Offering Free Video Banking For Up To A Year
The program is available to the first 50 financial institutions that register and includes web-based video banking tools.
This isn't a program with hidden costs. The company card won't be charged and there’s no cancellation date to remember. We wanted to create a program that is absolutely free of cost and obligation.”SPRINGFIELD, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Invo Solutions, the nation's leading video banking provider, has announced a program offering completely free access to its video banking platform. This program is available to the first 50 financial institutions that register and includes web-based video banking and co-browsing, among other features. According to President and COO Jake Martin, this program, branded as Invo Free 50, is centered around Invo's tenth anniversary.
— Jake Martin
"Over a decade ago, a few financial institution employees set out to develop the first video banking experience. It has been 10 years since that video experience launched, and Invo has been solely committed to partnering with banks and credit unions so that they can serve their customers and members," Martin said. "This is our opportunity to give back to the industry that made us."
For participants of the Invo Free 50 program, their financial institution would receive a full calendar year of free video banking access. As for prerequisites, there are none. According to Martin, there are no contracts or financial commitments required.
"This is not a program with hidden costs. The company card will not be charged and there is no cancellation date to remember," Martin says, emphasizing the no-strings-attached nature of the program. "We wanted to create a program that is absolutely free of cost and obligation."
Participation will be limited, though. This is a first come, first served program, limited to 50 financial institutions.
"We received incredible support from our staff and partners to make this program possible," Martin said. "The program is capped at 50 financial institutions so that we can ensure that it will be completely, 100% free."
Once a financial institution registers for the Invo Free 50 program, Martin says they can expect to have a video banking staging environment launched within a matter of days. From there, participants have access to Invo's implementation and support team as their environment goes live. According to Martin, this program is a significant achievement within the industry.
"To be frank, a program like this has never been offered. Banks and credit unions can deploy web-based video banking for up to a year without signing a contract or making any financial commitment," Martin said. "We wanted to celebrate our 10th anniversary by continuing to provide value, not just to our clients, but to every financial institution that will allow us to do so. I strongly believe that is exactly what we have done with Invo Free 50."
To sign up for this program, please visit invosolutions.com/free50.
