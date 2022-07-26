Dental Consumables Market is Anticipated to Expand at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2019 to 2027

TMR Image

Dental Consumables Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2019 - 2027

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, USA, July 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Transparency Market Research (TMR) has published a new report titled, ‘Dental Consumables Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2027’. According to the report, the global dental consumables market was valued at US$ 23,718.0 Mn in 2018 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2019 to 2027.

Overview

Dental consumables are assistive dental medical devices that are used in treatment of various dental disorders such as for the treatment of dental impairments, for dental restoration, and dental implant procedures.

Dental consumables primarily comprises of dental implants, crowns and bridges, dental biomaterial, orthodontics, endodontics, and periodontics.

The rise in global dental tourism induced by low labor costs, low fixed infrastructure costs and minimum government intervention in emerging economies such as India, Hungary and Turkey, has led to the rise in demand for dental consumable products in these nations.

The major growth driver for the dental consumables market in developed countries such as the U.S., Australia, the U.K. and Germany; includes introduction of government initiated dental reforms such as The Comprehensive Dental Reform Act, 2012 along with other growth attributors such as global aging population and rise in demand for cosmetic dentistry.

Asia Pacific is likely to be a highly lucrative market for dental consumables and it is expected to expand at a high CAGR during the forecast period

Rise in Dental Tourism Induced by Low Labor Costs to Drive the Market Growth

Dental tourism is a collateral service meant to provide patients with cost-effective oral treatments in developing economies such as India, Turkey, and Hungary. It is widely practiced to attract patients from developed economies, who prefer traveling abroad in search of low-cost and high-quality oral treatments.

Dental tourism is flourishing due to low labor costs, low fixed costs, and minimum government intervention in the health care industry in developing economies. For example, root canal treatment starts from US$ 550 in the U.S., while it costs only US$ 110 in Turkey, US$ 69 in Hungary, and US$ 60 in India.

Crowns & Bridges Segment Accounted for Significant Market Share

In terms of product, the global dental consumables market has been segmented into dental implants, crowns and bridges, dental biomaterials, orthodontics, endodontics, periodontics, retail dental care essentials and others. Crown and bridges market is estimated to be the largest and fastest growing segment during the forecast period.

Within the dental crowns and bridges segment, the ceramic fused to metal is the major product to drive the crowns & bridges market. Changing demographics and increase in demand for CAD/CAM for prosthetics are expected to create growth opportunities in the crowns & bridges segment. Various materials used for construction of crowns and bridges include ceramic crowns, ceramic/porcelain fused to metals (PFM), and metal alloys. Ceramic crowns are gaining popularity, as people are more concerned about the esthetic values pertaining to oral hygiene.

Dental implants reported to be the second leading segment is assessed to be an emerging trend among people with missing teeth due to accidents, disease, and injuries. Dental implants are mostly made of titanium and zirconium. Over the relatively short history of dental implants, titanium was determined to be the choice material for implant designs. Titanium, when installed correctly, could withstand the workload of the human jaw similarly to the natural tooth.

North America to Dominate Global Market

In terms of region, the global dental consumables market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Europe dominated the global dental consumables market in 2018, followed by North America.

One of the key factors attributed to the growth of the dental consumables market in the region is funding of oral health care facilities in major countries. In 2012, a report titled “The State of Oral Health in Europe” indicated that over 50% of the population of Europe was expected to be diagnosed with some of the periodontal diseases, which were relatively higher among people aged above 60 years.

The Dental Consumables market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at a high CAGR during the forecast period due to deregulation of dental care services in countries such as India and China is driving the market in the region. Deregulation refers to the removal of any acts or laws by the government in order to promote private participation. This has led to the emergence of new and improved private clinics that offer assured, quality services.

Competitive Landscape

The global dental consumables market is highly fragmented in terms of number of players providing different products. Key players in the global market include 3M Health Care, Danaher Corporation, DENTSPLY Sirona, Henry Schein, Inc., Institut Straumann AG, Ivoclar Vivadent AG, Patterson Companies, Inc., and Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. Expansion of product portfolio through mergers and acquisitions is a key strategy followed by these players.

About Us

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

