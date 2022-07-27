Auto-ISAC Partners with Itemis and Trustonic
Advancing Cybersecurity of the Connected Vehicle across the IndustryWASHINGTON, DC, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Washington, DC – July 27, 2022 – The Automotive Information Sharing and Analysis Center (Auto-ISAC) gains two new strategic partners, Itemis and Trustonic.
The partnership with Itemis will provide support from the Auto-ISAC to help develop the projects “Community -based Threat Catalog” and “OPENXSAM”. The former is an open-source, community-driven threat catalog for the automotive cyber community. The general concept is to develop a trusted and maintained source of potential threats for automotive cyber professionals. The latter is an open, xml-based format for the exchange of security-risk information between tools, processes, and organizations.
“Itemis is truly honored to join the Auto-ISAC community. We are excited to engage with industry to advance both the “Community-based Threat Catalog” and the “OPENXSAM” initiatives,” said Jonathan Mohring, President Itemis Inc. “By combining the industry insights of leading automotive companies within the Auto-ISAC together with the community-based inputs from the Automotive Security Research Group (ASRG), we look to advance the level of automation related to automotive threat analysis and risk assessments (TARA). Itemis is focused on continuing to provide the most-advanced tooling for TARAs within the automotive industry. The collaboration with the Auto-ISAC will help us to shape our roadmap to ensure the future needs of the automotive industry are being met and exceeded.”
The partnership with Trustonic will support Auto-ISAC membership in building awareness of Trusted Execution Environments (TEE) and how they can be used to enhance in-vehicle protection within the automotive industry. Trustonic will develop a training package to introduce members to the TEE and their applicability for the automotive sector.
“The Auto-ISAC sets the benchmark in the automotive industry for sharing threat intelligence and cyber security best practices. For Trustonic to join this community is a true honor. We look forward to enriching the valuable work the Auto-ISAC is doing, " said Andrew Till, Trustonic's Secure Platform General Manager. “Here at Trustonic, we focus on providing the most advanced Secure OS solutions. We enable the entire ecosystem to develop next-generation cyber resilient platforms across all vehicle domains. By working with the Auto-ISAC we will be able to leverage the learnings and insights to help shape our future roadmaps to meet the needs of the industry continually”.
The Auto-ISAC was formed in 2015 by automakers to promote collaboration between suppliers, commercial vehicle companies and automobile manufacturers around vehicle cybersecurity issues. It operates as a central hub to share and analyze intelligence about emerging cybersecurity risks.
“Partnering with companies that enhance automotive cybersecurity for the whole of industry, such as Itemis and Trustonic, allows the Auto-ISAC and its membership to be directly involved in the scope and outcome of these important projects,” said Faye Francy, Executive Director of the Auto-ISAC. “Strategic partnerships provide invaluable relationships between membership and the greater community that supports the automotive industry.”
Last year, the Auto-ISAC expanded its scope to include Information Technology (IT) and Operational Technology (OT) functional areas related to the connected vehicle, with an associated working group. The IT/OT Working Group creates a forum for technical IT and OT cybersecurity experts in the automotive industry to share actionable intelligence regarding cybersecurity challenges, threats, and risk mitigation methods to build resiliency of the connected vehicle. Auto-ISAC has also set up a new group for the CISOs, the CISO Executive Working Group. They are sharing topical information and collaborating to build resiliency across the automotive industry.
The Auto-ISAC has global representation. Its members represent more than 99 percent of light-duty vehicles on the road in North America. Members also include heavy-duty vehicles, commercial fleets and carriers and suppliers. For more information, please visit www.automotiveisac.com and follow us @autoisac.
Auto-ISAC’s 2022 Cybersecurity Summit is scheduled for September 7-8, 2022, hosted by Bosch in Detroit, MI and virtually. To register or become a sponsor of the Summit, please visit 2022 Auto-ISAC Cybersecurity Summit, and follow us @autoisac.
About Itemis
Itemis is a multi-award winning IoT software and IT consulting company from Germany. As a hidden champion, Itemis provides the market-leading, model-based cyber security solution for performing automotive threat assessments and risk analyses (TARA) known as Security Analyst. Itemis was founded 2003 in Luenen, Germany and has deep expertise in model-based tooling and embedded systems engineering. Major automotive OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers within the automotive industry rely on Itemis for its exceptional software products and IT-related services. Itemis has locations around the world including in the USA, in Chicago, IL.
About Trustonic
Trustonic powers trust in technology by embedding security into smart devices and connected cars, for businesses to innovate and embrace new opportunities with peace of mind. Using best-in-class hardware level security coupled with software app protection, Trustonic secures revenue, powers innovation and ensures reliability.
Based in Cambridge, UK, Trustonic was initially created from a joint venture between ARM, Thales and G&D. Today, it counts the world’s leading car manufacturers, financial institutions, and mobile operators as customers, as well as every tier one Android handset manufacturer.
Media Contacts:
Florian Marte
Head of Marketing, itemis AG
+49 (0)170 45 11197
fmarte@itemis.com
Trustonic
info@trustonic.com
Michael Shokouhi
Auto-ISAC
+1 202-507-6219
michaelshokouhi@automotiveisac.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn