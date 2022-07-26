STAYmyway Launches a New Security Feature for its Digital Check-In
STAYmyway improves its Digital Check-in increasing the process' security to verify guests' identity upon arrival at the hotel through biometric recognition.MURCIA, NOT APPLICABLE, SPAIN, July 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hotels now have more tools to offer a more secure, efficient, and flexible check-in experience.
STAYmyway today announces the launch of its new tool to enhance the security of its Digital Check-In process for hotels through the Selfie Opener. A new step guarantees the guest's identity verification through biometric technology.
This improvement confirms STAYmyway's ambition to innovate and evolve existing solutions to enhance the hotel industry's digitization further. With the vision and commitment to create solutions that bring value and efficiency for the accommodation and the guest, both sides of the equation enjoy the advantages this technology offers in terms of process optimization and user experience.
This new functionality aims to offer hotels a more secure Digital Check-In process, which addresses one of the most significant concerns hoteliers have when implementing a digital check-in and mobile key solution where guests access the facilities without going through the front desk: Security.
Biometric Technology on the Rise
Identity verification technologies are evolving rapidly to adapt to a variety of industries and changes in consumer behavior. In an environment like hospitality, where the new guest demands flexibility and simplicity, identity verification has to work quickly and seamlessly to provide a digital experience that makes a difference.
In this context, biometric authentication - the unique identification of a person by assessing one or more distinctive biological traits - is becoming an essential element of identity verification, mainly driven by the high statistics of smartphone use that support and enable biometric technology.
In response to this demand, STAYmyway has incorporated a new step in its check-in process. It is an innovative procedure to verify the guest's identity through biometric recognition (with a selfie) before the first opening of the room door. A simple and quick way to verify the authenticity of documents and the identity of guests accessing a hotel's facilities.
Fast, Simple, and Secure Process
Upon arrival at the hotel, and before accessing the room, the system will ask the guest to take a live selfie that will automatically be compared with the photo taken during the Digital Check-In process. Once the biometric technology verifies both images, the guest will be able to open the assigned hotel room.
This new step takes just a few seconds to maintain a seamless and intuitive guest experience and allows the hotel to enhance security through guest identity verification.
Selfies in the Verification Process
The biometrics used during STAYmyway's Digital Check-In process authenticates the identity document and the photo (selfie) the guest sends when checking in online. The system performs the biometric comparison to establish that the picture matches the identity and must be the document's owner.
A robust, secure, and intuitive verification process will help the hotel to verify that the person who has accessed the hotel is the same person who sent the documentation and avoids possible fraud.
"The culture of selfies continues to grow, covering more and more ages and types of people. For this reason and the simplicity of the process made us use them as a form of identification to offer this extra layer of security to hotels."
"In addition, at STAYmyway, we have long been committed to biometric technology to offer a secure check-in process. Now, with this new step, we believe we can make a difference over the current standards in the hotel sector. Above all, we address one of the major concerns when digitizing the check-in process". Faustino Fdez, CEO and Founder of STAYmyway, shared.
About STAYmyway
STAYmyway is a technological and disruptive "mobile key" company with over seven years of experience working with some leading brands nationally and internationally, thanks to its innovative mobile key system. The company is present in Europe, the United States, Canada, and South America, currently focusing on its consolidation in the North American market.
STAYmyway has clear leadership in this technology globally, installing its technology on the doors of the most important and prestigious hotels worldwide.
