Texas Country Singer Relocates to Eastern Europe to Help Combat Reliance on Russian Energy

This country music star moved to Romania to lend his extensive oilfield experience to crisis-stricken countries.

The whole world needs the good guys to win. The good guys need oil and gas to continue the fight against the bad guys. I’ve decided to help get oil to the good guys.” — Scott Hayley

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Country music star, Scott Hayley, moved to Romania to lend his extensive oilfield experience to crisis-stricken countries. With Europe scrambling to wean itself off of Russian energy, Hayley setup operations as a directional drilling advisor to support the future of Europe’s energy independence.

Hayley has worked in the energy industry for most of his adult life as a drilling consultant. Hayley also owns an oil rig company as part of the promising career he built in west Texas over the last 19 years.

Shortly after the invasion of Ukraine by Russian forces, Hayley traveled overseas to support the energy crisis-stricken countries of Eastern Europe.

“The whole world needs the good guys to win. The good guys need oil and gas to continue the fight against the bad guys. I’ve decided to help get oil to the good guys," Hayley explains.

After taking a short hiatus from his music in 2021, Scott Hayley planned to trade-in his hard hat for a guitar, and return to the stage as a full-time musician this summer. But that was before he heard of the opportunity to make a difference in Romania.

After learning more about the job and potential impact he could make, Hayley knew this was a life-changing opportunity he could not turn down.

"As war now rages in Eastern Europe, the world watches in fear," says Hayley. "Normally, I would do like everyone else and fight my fight behind a TV screen... but this time, I actually have an opportunity to make a difference-- and make music at the same time."

When he’s not working to help eliminate Romania’s reliance on Russian energy sources, Hayley is performing his Texas Red Dirt country music throughout the region. He launched a tour through Poland where he was met with crowds of fans who love country music, as well as refugees from Ukraine who were seeking a brief respite from the horrors they face in their war torn home.

While this vision isn't exactly what Hayley had in mind, he now has a new sense of purpose behind the music: touching the hearts of people who’ve been impacted by war, bringing them a glimpse of hope for a peaceful future.

In August, Hayley will return to Texas to reunite with his son and spend time in the studio to record his next album, “Life I’ve Lived.” The title track is set to be released as a single on August 5th, with the full album release coming later in 2022.

After his brief stop in the United States, Hayley will be making his way back to Romania to continue his work to wean Europe off of Russian oil and gas.

About Scott Hayley

Scott Hayley has played country music since he was 9 years old. He fell in love with some of country and rock music’s biggest icons and swore that he’d one day become a music star. Scott Hayley plays Texas Red Dirt with an emotional soul that is deeply American and patriotic at its core. His love of America and the values it represents fuels his passion to spread the message of Country Music for anyone to enjoy.