Tntra Podcast with Mr. Dilip Asbe, Insights on the Evolution of Indian FinTech

India can be a great example to many countries when they look at how you ensure that you live with minimal geopolitical risk in the digitization of finance.”VADODARA, GUJARAT, INDIA, July 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Tntra Podcast has launched its third episode with Mr. Dilip Asbe, MD & CEO of the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI). He talks about the transformation of FinTech in India, how the Indian startups approach the FinTech landscape, different stages of FinTech adoption, and The Holy Grail of FinTech. Mehul and Dilip also discuss the role and impact of regulators in the FinTech world. The episode ends with them discussing the future of Indian FinTech and how to progress in a rapidly changing digital finance world.
Mr. Dilip Asbe reflects, “India can be a great example to many countries when they look at how you ensure that you live with minimal geopolitical risk in that sense. India is fairly self-sufficient in the payments system and the digitization of finance. Credit goes back to the RBI and the government. It goes right from the creation of an entity like NPCI and promoting innovation to the variety of payment platforms that are nowhere in the world. It is going right in every aspect of FinTech for India.”
Mehul and Dilip also discuss the different turning points that define Indian FinTech - the JAM trinity (Jan Dhan, Aadhar, and Mobile), Demonetization, and Covid. He suggested that DeepTech and Machine Learning will play a major role in the current FinTech landscape in India. They also talk about how regulators worldwide are becoming more and more open to interaction in the FinTech ecosystem. FinTechnocrats can approach these regulators, meet them, and communicate the strategy and plan, whatever they intend to execute. While the regulators can openly agree, innovators can derive inputs from regulators on how to approach the development of FinTech.
The episode ends with discussing the three important parameters for any FinTech to be successful - what’s the why, how the technology is used, and how to engage with the ecosystem. Mr. Dilip says that the growth of FinTech will be interesting, which is going to be a long-term one.
