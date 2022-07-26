Tntra Podcast with Mr. Dilip Asbe, Insights on the Evolution of Indian FinTech

The Holy Grail of FinTech - IndiaStack and Beyond Tntra - Software Product Engineering Company

In episode 3 of The Tntra Podcast, Mr. Dilip Asbe and Mehul Desai talk about the different stages of FinTech in India & The Holy Grail of FinTech.

India can be a great example to many countries when they look at how you ensure that you live with minimal geopolitical risk in the digitization of finance.” — Mr. Dilip Asbe