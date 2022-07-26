Rav Efraim Kachlon of BeEzrat HaShem Inc. is Now a Dayan (Rabbinical Judge)

Rav Efraim Has Attained The YADIN YADIN SMICHA (Rabbinical Judge Ordination) From Two Of Gdoley Yisrael, Rav Gideon ben Moshe and Rav Yosef Chaim Mizrachi.

Baruch HaShem and A Big MAZAL TOV To Our Own Dear Gaon Rav Efraim Kachlon Shlit”a Who Is Now Officially a Dayan.”
— Rabbi Yaron Reuven
ISRAEL, July 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After Decades of Toil and Mesirut Nefesh, Rav Efraim Has Attained The YADIN YADIN SMICHA (Rabbinical Judge Ordination) From Two Of Gdoley Yisrael, Rav Gideon ben Moshe and Rav Yosef Chaim Mizrachi.

Over the years, Rabbi Efraim Kachlon has ghostwritten & edited dozens of books, including publishing 25 of his own books, hundreds of Responsa Teshuvot, and thousands of lectures. This, Baruch HaShem, is in addition to his celebrated Siyumim of the Shas Bavli, Shas Yerushalmi, Shulchan Aruch, Zohar, Tikkunei HaZohar and more.

Rabbi Yaron Reuven of BeEzrat HaShem Inc. officially congratulates Rabbi Efraim Kachlon for this achievement: "While the world today has many Dayanim, Rabbanim, and Avrechim (Scholars), and speakers that are exceptional, it has always been clear to us that our GAON Rav Efraim is The Hidden Gadol. Words cannot describe the gratitude we have for HaShem gifting us the opportunity to learn with Rav Efraim for more than a decade. BeEzrat HaShem we will continue to learn with the Rav for many more decades, and share all that we learn with you, our partners around the world, in order to sanctify HaShem’s Name and publicize His Holy Torah in every corner of the world. AMEN V’AMEN".

Rav Efraim Kachlon of BeEzrat HaShem Inc. is Now a Dayan (Rabbinical Judge)

