President expresses sincere gratitude for congratulations

UZBEKISTAN, July 25 - President Shavkat Mirziyoyev expressed sincere gratitude to the heads of foreign states and governments, foreign political and public figures, heads of international organizations, representatives of the business community, mahallas and labor collectives of Uzbekistan, all compatriots for congratulatory messages on the occasion of his birthday.

“These congratulations and wishes, which are an expression of high respect for our multinational people and state, are of great importance to me, I perceive them as another manifestation of the recognition of our large-scale democratic reforms to build New Uzbekistan, the growing international authority of the country”, the President said.

The President expressed his great filial love and respect to the hardworking and generous multinational people, which is a decisive force in the implementation of the Development Strategy based on the noble principle “In the name of human honor and dignity”.

“I am sure that thanks to the strength, energy and powerful creative potential of our people, we will certainly achieve the goals set for ourselves to build a truly people’s state and society, in all spheres of life of which law and justice will prevail”, the President noted.

Source: UzA