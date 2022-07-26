Creatio Partners with Headway to Help Educational Organizations in Vietnam Digitize Workflows and Innovate Faster

The partners team up to help the educational sector and enterprises in other industries automate their workflows at speed and scale

BOSTON, MA, USA, July 26, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Creatio , a global vendor of one platform to automate workflows and CRM with no-code and a maximum degree of freedom, today announced its partnership with HEADWAY TECHNOLOGY ENGINEERING CO. Headway is a Vietnamese service provider that is on a mission to contribute to the digital transformation of organizations in the region. With a focus on educational institutions, the new partnership is aimed at empowering enterprises with the freedom to own their automation, fueling their growth and success.Headway's focus is to bring the best technological solutions to every activity of an organization and contribute to the digital transformation and modernization of all sectors.“With Creatio as our partner, our target is to bring the most effective and functional management solution to Vietnamese Enterprises,” said Mr. Tran Ngoc Thang, Chief Executive Officer of Headway Technology Engineering Co.,LTD.Creatio offerings include a no-code platform (Studio Creatio), CRM applications (marketing, sales and service), industry workflows for 20 verticals and marketplace add-ons. Creatio is recognized as a Leader and Strong Performer in multiple Gartner and Forrester reports. Creatio products receive raving end-user reviews on peer-to-peer portals.“We are delighted to partner with Headway. Creatio will amplify their effort to help large organizations, as well as educational institutions, to thrive with the power of technologies,” said Alex Donchuk, Senior Vice President Channels at Creatio.About HEADWAY TECHNOLOGY ENGINEERING CO.,LTDHeadway is a start-up which was founded in 2020, working in technology and data industry. Headway is a technological solution provider with focus on the educational sector. Our core products and services include:▸ EDUKITE Educational Ecosystem▸ Business Intelligent▸ Customer Relationship Management (CRM)▸ Data WarehouseFor more information, please visit https://headway.vn/ About CreatioCreatio is a global vendor of one platform to automate industry workflows and CRM with no-code and maximum degree of freedom. Millions of workflows are launched on our platform daily in 100 countries by thousands of clients. Genuine care for our clients and partners is a defining part of Creatio’s DNA.For more information, please visit www.creatio.com