SunTec India Recognized As A Leading Data Entry Service Company by Clutch
SunTec India, a global IT outsourcing firm, has been recognized by Clutch as a leading data entry service company.
It gives me immense pleasure to have been identified by Clutch for our quality data solutions. This has further motivated us to refine our processes & strengthen our services to set new benchmarks.”LAGUNA BEACH, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SunTec India, offering a full spectrum of IT outsourcing services, has been ranked by Clutch among the top data entry services companies in 2022. Established in 1999, the company is known for providing dependable, high-quality, and accurate data entry services, catering to diverse industries & niches including healthcare, banking, real estate, education, eCommerce, and travel, among others.
— Mr. Rohit Bhateja
A survey conducted by Clutch to identify ‘Top 15 Data Entry Services’ featured SunTec India as one of the top companies in providing quality data entry solutions. This recognition comes from an experienced & skilled data entry team, quick turnaround times for projects, quality solutions, data accuracy & robust data protection measures. Especially today, when companies are highly relying on accurate data to empower their business decisions, data entry solutions from SunTec India have been instrumental in ensuring the success of its clients.
On being recognized by Clutch, here’s what the company’s director (Data & Digital division), Mr. Rohit Bhateja said, “At SunTec India, we focus on understanding the pain points of our clients. Having been serving the industry for so long, we know what it takes to enter, manage, and act upon voluminous company data. As a result, we offer a complete suite of data solutions & eCommerce data entry services that save money, effort, and effort of business owners, providing them with a competitive edge & enabling them to stay ahead of the curve.”.
The company’s success is a result of strong teams & leadership that have upheld the company’s values & vision so far. As a market leader in offering quality data services and solutions, SunTec India has enabled thousands of businesses in streamlining their data processes and putting it to best use. From data entry to data capturing, extraction, inputting & processing, data quality management, and analysis, the company provides end-to-end data services, facilitating ensured growth and profitability for its clients.
SunTec India’s ISO-certified processes, uncompromised data security, and stringent quality check have further established the firm’s credibility and trust in its services and outcomes.
About The Company - SunTec India
SunTec India is a leading IT outsourcing firm, providing dependable solutions to enterprises for more than 20 years. The company has served a vast clientele of more than 7,800 clients, which include startups, SMEs, and Fortune 500 companies. Suntec has successfully delivered more than 2000 projects and has a talented resource pool of over 1,500 full-time employees.
Other than data functions, the company also offers a mixed pool of other outsourcing services, including eCommerce solutions, web & app development solutions, digital publishing solutions, photo editing, and digital marketing.
Rohit Bhateja
SunTec India
+1 585-283-0055
info@suntecindia.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn