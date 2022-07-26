Precision Agriculture Market | Current Research Report And Unique Predictive Business Strategy By 2030

Precision Agriculture Market Growth

The precision agriculture market forecast is projected to prosper in the upcoming years after the recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

PORTLAND , PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, July 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global precision agriculture industry is expected to hit $7.8 billion by 2022, registering a CAGR of 14.9% from 2016 to 2022. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and avering market trends.

Increase in adoption of smart phones, rise in use of cloud technology, and booming population across the world drive the growth of the global precision agriculture industry. On the other hand, lack of awareness about precision agriculture products and huge investment required for precision agriculture equipment impede the growth to some extent. However, high-end advancements in technology are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

Download Sample Report (Get Full In sights in PDF - 265 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1422

Covid-19 scenario-

• The outbreak of the pandemic led to distorted agricultural activities across the world, which in turn gave way to decreased demand for advanced farming techniques, thereby impacting the global precision agriculture market negatively.

• However, as the restrictions have loosened off in most countries and mass rollout of vaccination has been initiated by several government bodies, the market is expected to recoup soon.

The key market players analyzed in the global precision agriculture market report include Trimble Navigation Limited, Deere & Company, Monsanto Company, and AGCO Corporation. These market players have incorporated several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to brace their stand in the industry.

For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1422

The global precision agriculture industry is analyzed across technology, component, and geography. Based on technology, the GPS segment contributed to the highest share in 2016 and is expected to lead the trail by 2022. The GIS segment, on the other hand, would register the fastest CAGR of 15.7% from 2016 to 2022.

Based on component, the hardware segment accounted for the major share in 2016 and is projected to rule the roost by the end of 2022. Simultaneously, the software segment would grow at the fastest CAGR of 15% during the forecast period.

Based on region, North America generated the highest share in 2016 and is anticipated to dominate by 2022. At the same time, the region across Asia-Pacific would register the fastest CAGR throughout the forecast period. The other two regions covered in the study include Europe and LAMEA.

For Report Customization: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/1422

Key Benefits for Stakeholders

• The study provides an in-depth analysis of the precision agriculture market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

• Information about key drivers, restraints, and opportunities &their impact analysis on the precision agriculture market size is provided.

• Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the precision agriculture market.

• The quantitative analysis of the market from 2020 to 2030 is provided to determine the precision agriculture market potential.

LIMITED-TIME OFFER - Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get an individual chapter-wise section or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

Similar Report:

1. Production Monitoring market

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients in making strategic business decisions and achieving sustainable growth in their respective market domains.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies. This helps us dig out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirm utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Every data company in the domain is concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Wi

Toll-Free: 1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300n Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter