THE DAILY LEADER: TUESDAY, JULY 26, 2022
H.Res. __ – Rule Providing for Consideration of H.R. 6929 – Susan Muffley Act of 2022, H.R. 3771 – South Asian Heart Health Awareness and Research Act of 2022, and H.R. 5118 – Wildfire Response and Drought Resiliency Act
Suspensions (27 bills)
- H.R. 6552 – Frederick Douglass Trafficking Victims Prevention and Protection Reauthorization Act of 2022, as amended (Rep. Smith (NJ) – Foreign Affairs)
- H.R. 6845 – Commercial Remote Sensing Amendment Act of 2022, as amended (Rep. Lucas – Science, Space, and Technology)
- H.R. 7569 – Energy Cybersecurity University Leadership Act of 2022 (Rep. Ross – Science, Space, and Technology)
- H.R. 6933 – Cost-Share Accountability Act of 2022 (Rep. Obernolte – Science, Space, and Technology)
- H.R. 7289 – Federal PFAS Research Evaluation Act, as amended (Rep. Fletcher – Science, Space, and Technology)
- H.R. 3952 – NOAA Chief Scientist Act, as amended (Rep. Sherrill – Science, Space, and Technology)
- H.R. 7361 – National Weather Service Communications Improvement Act (Rep. Feenstra – Science, Space, and Technology)
- H.R. 3588 – Mathematical and Statistical Modeling Education Act, as amended (Rep. Houlahan – Science, Space, and Technology)
- H.R. 7180 – Brycen Gray and Ben Price COVID-19 Cognitive Research Act (Rep. Gonzalez (OH) – Science, Space, and Technology)
- H.R. 7132 – Safe Connections Act of 2022, as amended (Rep. Kuster – Energy and Commerce)
- H.R. 7624 – Spectrum Innovation Act of 2022, as amended (Rep. Doyle – Energy and Commerce)
- H.R. 4990 – ITS Codification Act (Rep. Carter (GA) – Energy and Commerce)
- H.R. 5313 – Reese’s Law, as amended (Rep. Kelly (IL) – Energy and Commerce)
- H.R. 4551 – RANSOMWARE Act (Rep. Bilirakis – Energy and Commerce)
- H.R. 3962 – SECURE Notarization Act of 2022, as amended (Rep. Dean – Energy and Commerce)
- H.R. 8454 – Medical Marijuana and Cannabidiol Research Expansion Act (Rep. Blumenauer – Energy and Commerce)
- H.R. 623 – Gabriella Miller Kids First Research Act 2.0, as amended (Rep. Wexton – Energy and Commerce)
- H.R. 7734 – Timely Delivery of Bank Secrecy Act Reports Act, as amended (Rep. Waters – Financial Services)
- H.R. 7733 – CDFI Bond Guarantee Program Improvement Act of 2022, as amended (Rep. Cleaver – Financial Services)
- H.R. 310 – To posthumously award the Congressional Gold Medal, collectively, to Glen Doherty, Tyrone Woods, J. Christopher Stevens, and Sean Smith, in recognition of their contributions to the Nation, as amended (Rep. Lynch – Financial Services)
- H.R. 5128 – Expanding Access to Capital for Rural Job Creators Act (Rep. Axne – Financial Services)
- H.R. 7981 – Public and Federally Assisted Housing Fire Safety Act of 2022, as amended (Rep. Dean – Financial Services)
- H.R. 4586 – Risk-Based Credit Examination Act, as amended (Rep. Wagner – Financial Services)
- H.R. 6528 – Housing Temperature Safety Act of 2022, as amended (Rep. Torres (NY) – Financial Services)
- H.R. 4590 – Promoting New and Diverse Depository Institutions Act, as amended (Rep. Auchincloss – Financial Services)
- H.R. 4227 – Developing and Empowering our Aspiring Leaders Act of 2022, as amended (Rep. Hollingsworth – Financial Services)
- H.R. 1057 – Greatest Generation Commemorative Coin Act, as amended (Rep. Kaptur – Financial Services)