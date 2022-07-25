Submit Release
News Search

There were 982 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 210,845 in the last 365 days.

THE DAILY LEADER: TUESDAY, JULY 26, 2022

“One Minutes” (Unlimited)

H.Res. __Rule Providing for Consideration of H.R. 6929 – Susan Muffley Act of 2022, H.R. 3771 – South Asian Heart Health Awareness and Research Act of 2022, and H.R. 5118 – Wildfire Response and Drought Resiliency Act

Suspensions (27 bills)

  1. H.R. 6552 – Frederick Douglass Trafficking Victims Prevention and Protection Reauthorization Act of 2022, as amended (Rep. Smith (NJ) – Foreign Affairs)
  2. H.R. 6845 – Commercial Remote Sensing Amendment Act of 2022, as amended (Rep. Lucas – Science, Space, and Technology)
  3. H.R. 7569 – Energy Cybersecurity University Leadership Act of 2022 (Rep. Ross – Science, Space, and Technology)
  4. H.R. 6933 – Cost-Share Accountability Act of 2022 (Rep. Obernolte – Science, Space, and Technology)
  5. H.R. 7289 – Federal PFAS Research Evaluation Act, as amended (Rep. Fletcher – Science, Space, and Technology)
  6. H.R. 3952 – NOAA Chief Scientist Act, as amended (Rep. Sherrill – Science, Space, and Technology)
  7. H.R. 7361 – National Weather Service Communications Improvement Act (Rep. Feenstra – Science, Space, and Technology)
  8. H.R. 3588 – Mathematical and Statistical Modeling Education Act, as amended (Rep. Houlahan – Science, Space, and Technology)
  9. H.R. 7180 – Brycen Gray and Ben Price COVID-19 Cognitive Research Act (Rep. Gonzalez (OH) – Science, Space, and Technology)
  10. H.R. 7132 – Safe Connections Act of 2022, as amended (Rep. Kuster – Energy and Commerce)
  11. H.R. 7624 – Spectrum Innovation Act of 2022, as amended (Rep. Doyle – Energy and Commerce)
  12. H.R. 4990 – ITS Codification Act (Rep. Carter (GA) – Energy and Commerce)
  13. H.R. 5313 – Reese’s Law, as amended (Rep. Kelly (IL) – Energy and Commerce)
  14. H.R. 4551 – RANSOMWARE Act (Rep. Bilirakis – Energy and Commerce)
  15. H.R. 3962 – SECURE Notarization Act of 2022, as amended (Rep. Dean – Energy and Commerce)
  16. H.R. 8454 – Medical Marijuana and Cannabidiol Research Expansion Act (Rep. Blumenauer – Energy and Commerce)
  17. H.R. 623 – Gabriella Miller Kids First Research Act 2.0, as amended (Rep. Wexton – Energy and Commerce)
  18. H.R. 7734 – Timely Delivery of Bank Secrecy Act Reports Act, as amended (Rep. Waters – Financial Services)
  19. H.R. 7733 – CDFI Bond Guarantee Program Improvement Act of 2022, as amended (Rep. Cleaver – Financial Services)
  20. H.R. 310 – To posthumously award the Congressional Gold Medal, collectively, to Glen Doherty, Tyrone Woods, J. Christopher Stevens, and Sean Smith, in recognition of their contributions to the Nation, as amended (Rep. Lynch – Financial Services)
  21. H.R. 5128 – Expanding Access to Capital for Rural Job Creators Act (Rep. Axne – Financial Services)
  22. H.R. 7981 – Public and Federally Assisted Housing Fire Safety Act of 2022, as amended (Rep. Dean – Financial Services)
  23. H.R. 4586 – Risk-Based Credit Examination Act, as amended (Rep. Wagner – Financial Services)
  24. H.R. 6528 – Housing Temperature Safety Act of 2022, as amended (Rep. Torres (NY) – Financial Services)
  25. H.R. 4590 – Promoting New and Diverse Depository Institutions Act, as amended (Rep. Auchincloss – Financial Services)
  26. H.R. 4227 – Developing and Empowering our Aspiring Leaders Act of 2022, as amended (Rep. Hollingsworth – Financial Services)
  27. H.R. 1057 – Greatest Generation Commemorative Coin Act, as amended (Rep. Kaptur – Financial Services)

You just read:

THE DAILY LEADER: TUESDAY, JULY 26, 2022

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.