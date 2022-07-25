Williston Barracks // MV Crash in Cambridge
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 22A1004711
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Mike Kamerling
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 524-5993
DATE/TIME: 07/25/2022 @ 17:25 hours
STREET: VT Rt. 15
TOWN: Cambridge (Jeffersonville)
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Church St.
WEATHER: Clear / Sunny
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry and clear
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Pauline Cosgrove
AGE: 87
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bakersfield, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2015
VEHICLE MAKE: Nissan
VEHICLE MODEL: Sentra
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Heavy Front End damage / vehicle totaled
INJURIES: Unknown / appeared non-life threatening
HOSPITAL: UVMC via Fairfax Rescue
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Jennifer Poole
AGE: 47
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cambridge VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2021
VEHICLE MAKE: Jeep
VEHICLE MODEL: Grand Cherokee
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Moderate rear end damage
INJURIES: minor / treated at scene
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH: On the above date and time VSP troopers along with members of Cambridge Fire and Rescue and Fairfax Rescue responded to a two-vehicle motor vehicle crash at the above intersection. Investigation revealed that vehicle # 2 was traveling WB on VT Rt. 15 and had stopped at the intersection of Church Street, intending to turn onto same. While waiting for EB traffic to clear vehicle #2 was struck from behind by vehicle # 1. The crash caused minor traffic delays in the area for approximately 45 minutes as crews worked to tend to the operators and remove the vehicles from the scene.