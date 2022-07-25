Submit Release
Williston Barracks // MV Crash in Cambridge

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#:  22A1004711                                    

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Mike Kamerling

STATION: St. Albans                       

CONTACT#: 524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 07/25/2022 @ 17:25 hours

STREET: VT Rt. 15

TOWN: Cambridge (Jeffersonville)

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS:  Church St.

WEATHER: Clear / Sunny

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry and clear

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Pauline Cosgrove

AGE:   87  

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bakersfield, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2015

VEHICLE MAKE: Nissan

VEHICLE MODEL: Sentra

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Heavy Front End damage / vehicle totaled

INJURIES: Unknown / appeared non-life threatening

HOSPITAL: UVMC via Fairfax Rescue

 

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Jennifer Poole

AGE:  47

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cambridge VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2021

VEHICLE MAKE: Jeep

VEHICLE MODEL: Grand Cherokee

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Moderate rear end damage

INJURIES: minor / treated at scene

HOSPITAL: N/A

 

 

 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:  On the above date and time VSP troopers along with members of Cambridge Fire and Rescue and Fairfax Rescue responded to a two-vehicle motor vehicle crash at the above intersection. Investigation revealed that vehicle # 2 was traveling WB on VT Rt. 15 and had stopped at the intersection of Church Street, intending to turn onto same. While waiting for EB traffic to clear vehicle #2 was struck from behind by vehicle # 1. The crash caused minor traffic delays in the area for approximately 45 minutes as crews worked to tend to the operators and remove the vehicles from the scene.

 

