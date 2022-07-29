Jesus Tattoo Samantha Spano Releases Jesus Tattoo Samantha Spano - Jesus Tattoo Samantha Spano - Jesus Tattoo Rory Rositas of OmniSound Studios

Emerging country singer/songwriter Samantha Spano releases her new single 'Jesus Tattoo' today, July 29, 2022

'Jesus Tattoo' is the first song I've written about a specific person and situation. I didn't have to create this character because he already existed. This song allowed me to explore him further.” — Samantha Spano

MONMOUTH COUNTRY, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Emerging country singer/songwriter Samantha Spano released her new single 'Jesus Tattoo' today, Friday, July 29, 2022. The song is a follow-up to "Trouble In Paradise," released earlier this year.Spano is a triple threat to a music audience hungry for new blood with a tilt toward the country classics. Spano vies her trade with soulful lyrics, skillful piano & guitar playing, and a well-trained voice. All while paying homage to the country legends who came before her.'Jesus Tattoo' belies the 19-year-young's life experience. The stirring lyrics express a clear understanding of the complex desires we learn through a lifetime of relationships."This song has a stickiness, sometimes good, and sometimes it tests my emotions. I knew I liked the song the first time I heard it and was surprised the first time I caught myself humming it in the shower," says TJ Allan.Samantha recorded 'Jesus Tattoo' in Nashville, working with well-known industry producer/engineer Rory Rositas of OmniSound Studios. OmniSound has worked with major labels, publishers, and independent artists and has been recognized as a top Music Row recording facility for over 35 years,Rositas helped Spano find the soul of 'Jesus Tattoo,' creating a musical narrative exploring the relationship between an alleged "bad boy" and an innocent girl trying to pave her own path and selling her soul while ignoring the warnings. Rositas brought some industry veterans onto the project to help craft the song and play on the single. Sam Hunter and Troy Lancaster played guitar, Shawn Fitcher was on drums, Dow Tomlin played Bass, and Dane Bryant rounded out the band on keyboards.Spano says, "Recording 'Jesus Tattoo' came easily because I worked with amazing and talented artists who helped me develop the song. The experience also helped me develop as an artist and ultimately as a person. Lyrically and musically, I found new tools within myself."As an emerging artist, she already has many musical accomplishments. Spano plays piano & guitar, won the Freehold Idol Competition at 11, released her first EP at 13, and released several well-produced songs & music videos. Her live performances are gaining recognition as a solo artist and the front person for the veteran band Kickin' Nash NJ Spano's most significant accomplishment may be her dedication to music as a career. A full-time music student at Monmouth University, Samantha understands the balance between writing, recording, playing live, building her fan base, and protecting her intellectual property. All while becoming a strong independent businesswoman.Stream 'Jesus Tattoo.'Keep up with Samantha on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, and her official website.

