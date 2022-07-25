Submit Release
News Search

There were 975 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 210,834 in the last 365 days.

Board of Elections Finds Campaign Finance Violations Committed by State Senators Elaine Morgan and Thomas Paolino, Refers Case of Daryl Gould to Attorney General's Office

RHODE ISLAND, July 25 - CRANSTON, R.I. – At today's meeting of the Rhode Island Board of Elections, the Board voted unanimously to accept the Audit Reports and Consent Orders executed in the matters of Senators Elaine J. Morgan and Thomas Paolino. Ms. Morgan will be fined $1,200 for campaign finance violations and Mr. Paolino will be fined $2,500 for campaign finance violations.

In addition, the Board voted unanimously to refer the matter of Daryl W. Gould to the Office of Attorney General for possible prosecution. Over a six-year period, Mr. Gould has repeatedly failed to file required campaign finance documents and forms.

# # #

You just read:

Board of Elections Finds Campaign Finance Violations Committed by State Senators Elaine Morgan and Thomas Paolino, Refers Case of Daryl Gould to Attorney General's Office

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.