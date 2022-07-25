Board of Elections Finds Campaign Finance Violations Committed by State Senators Elaine Morgan and Thomas Paolino, Refers Case of Daryl Gould to Attorney General's Office

RHODE ISLAND, July 25 - CRANSTON, R.I. – At today's meeting of the Rhode Island Board of Elections, the Board voted unanimously to accept the Audit Reports and Consent Orders executed in the matters of Senators Elaine J. Morgan and Thomas Paolino. Ms. Morgan will be fined $1,200 for campaign finance violations and Mr. Paolino will be fined $2,500 for campaign finance violations.

In addition, the Board voted unanimously to refer the matter of Daryl W. Gould to the Office of Attorney General for possible prosecution. Over a six-year period, Mr. Gould has repeatedly failed to file required campaign finance documents and forms.

