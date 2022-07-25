Phoenix Business Helps Combat Drownings

Mosquito Squad Offers Swim Lesson Scholarships

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the Children's Safety Zone, there have been 107 water-related drownings or near drownings so far this year in Maricopa and Pinal Counties. 42 of those resulted in deaths.

On June 25, 2022, two brothers ages 3 and 4 drowned in a Glendale, AZ backyard pool.

On July 12, 2022, a 3-year-old girl drowned in a Surprise, AZ pool.

On July 22, 2022, a 7-year-old boy was in critical condition after being found in a Phoenix, AZ pool.

For those children who survive, some have severe brain damage. Their families experience life-long guilt and some of the families fall apart from blame. It is a terrible tragedy.

Chuck Wells, owner of Mosquito Squad of Greater Scottsdale, says: “As a former college gold medalist swimmer, lifeguard, and swim instructor, it breaks my heart to read about these almost daily occurrences of drownings among young children in the Phoenix area. We have many homes with pools so these drownings are more likely to happen here and are becoming more frequent. We all know that we should keep an eye on our children and install fencing and alarms around our pools but we need to do more. Some of these drownings can be prevented. With this in mind, I have teamed up Aquasafe Swim School in the Phoenix area to offer free swimming scholarships so these children can learn to swim and not be another tragedy. Many adults are drowning too so it is critical that everyone learns to swim at an early age. If we can save just one child, it will be worth it.”

In order to apply for the free swim lessons scholarships, just email Chuck at scottsdale@mosquitosquad.com and tell him why you want to apply. There are only a limited number of scholarships available so apply today.

Mosquito Squad of Greater Scottsdale

Chuck Wells

480-500-7282

scottsdale@mosquitosquad.com