Hawaii State Judiciary – News Release: 2023 Juror Questionnaires Being Mailed August 1

HONOLULU – The annual Hawaii State Judiciary juror questionnaires will soon be mailed to individuals who have a Hawaii state driver’s license or are registered to vote in Hawaii.

Beginning August 1, approximately 245,000 juror questionnaires will be mailed to 85,000 residents on Oahu, 60,000 in Maui County, 75,000 on Hawaii Island, and 25,000 on Kauai. They are used to help select potential jurors who may be eligible to serve in 2023. Individuals are selected at random.

Anyone receiving a questionnaire has 10 days to complete and return it to the Jury Pool Office in the envelope provided. Those who fail to respond may be penalized.

To be eligible to serve as a juror, you must be at least 18 years old, a citizen of the United States, a resident of Hawaii, and able to read and understand English.

Currently, the First Circuit on Oahu conducts touchless temperature scans and screening questions for everyone entering a courthouse. Inside the facility, face coverings and social distancing are required.

 

# # #


 
Media Contact:

Jan Kagehiro
Office:  808-539-4914
Mobile:  808-260-5423
[email protected]

