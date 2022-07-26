Sourcing Specialist Certificate Training Program for Blind and Low Vision Individuals Accepting Applications
NSITE to offer an 18-week Sourcing Specialist Certificate Training Program, designed for blind and low-vision individualsALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NSITE, the first organization to provide a continuum of employment services for blind or low vision talent, has partnered with SocialTalent and Bristol Myers Squibb to offer a Sourcing Specialist Certificate Training Program specifically designed for blind and low-vision individuals. This 18-week program provides the education, training, and an integrated six-week work experience in a corporate talent acquisition environment that is needed to enter a career in Sourcing.
Sourcing Specialist Certificate Program Participants will complete:
• Instructor-guided structured online learning with career advisor insights (12 weeks) on topics such as Search Basics, Social Sourcing, Agile Methodologies in Recruitment, etc.
• Professional Sourcing Work Experience (6 weeks): An invaluable opportunity to apply new sourcing skills in a corporate talent acquisition environment; activities include researching and identifying potential candidates, sharing findings with recruiters, and observing and contributing to a full recruitment lifecycle.
• Program participants will also receive support in maximizing their own personal branding, developing best-in-class LinkedIn profiles and resumes, and preparing for job interviews.
• Successful graduates of the NSITE Sourcing Specialist Program will receive the NSITE Sourcing Specialist digital badge, a credential that provides evidence of the earner’s achievement and can be shared with potential employers, recruiters, and networks via email and social media.
What is the Sourcing Specialist Certificate Program?
Watch this comprehensive video about the Sourcing Specialist Certificate Program.
Who is eligible for the NSITE Sourcing Specialists Certificate Program?
• The NSITE Sourcing Certificate Program was designed for people who are blind or have low vision, however all may apply. Space is limited and preference will be given to Blind or Low vision applicants.
• Applicants must have intermediate to advanced skills using assistive technology.
• This program is for those who have an interest and desire to work in the recruiting, HR Sourcing field
• Applicants must be able to commit to the 18-week training program.
Click here to access the application.
For information on the program and related costs, contact NSITE at rhowie@nsite.org.
