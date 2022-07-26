Submit Release
Boca Raton Wrestling is proud to announce the first episode of BOCA VISION, a live weekly professional wrestling show

Boca Raton Championship Wrestling

7 Foot Giant Jack Talos

Live from Comic Con in San Diego California, Matthew Mania and Boca Raton Wrestling present Boca Vision!

Now that Vince McMahon retired, this is the perfect time to start a new chapter in Wrestling history”
— BRCW Owner Matthew Maschler
Join us each week as we present a match and more, showcasing Boca Raton Championship Wrestling and all it's wrestlers, living la vida Boca, and brawling by the beach, while checking out some million dollar homes in the process.

It doesn't get more Boca than this!

BocaVision | Episode 01 - WTF?! There's Pro Wrestling in Boca Raton

