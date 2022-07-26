Boca Raton Wrestling is proud to announce the first episode of BOCA VISION, a live weekly professional wrestling show
Live from Comic Con in San Diego California, Matthew Mania and Boca Raton Wrestling present Boca Vision!
Now that Vince McMahon retired, this is the perfect time to start a new chapter in Wrestling history”SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, USA, July 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Live from Comic Con in San Diego California, Matthew Mania and Boca Raton Wrestling present Boca Vision!
— BRCW Owner Matthew Maschler
Boca Raton Championship Wrestling will present this new show weekly on You Tube.
The First Episode: BocaVision | Episode 01 - WTF?! There's Pro Wrestling in Boca Raton premiered at the 2022 San Diego Comic Con, not far from Hall H.
In the first episode you will see Brutus The Barber Beefcake still struttin' and cuttin' in Boca; and There's a 7-foot giant with a friggin' clown.
You will also meet Jessie Elaban, an artist, making on art on TWO types of canvas.
"Now that Vince McMahon retired, this is the perfect time to start a new chapter in Wrestling history" says BRCW Owner Matthew Maschler.
Join us each week as we present a match and more, showcasing Boca Raton Championship Wrestling and all it's wrestlers, living la vida Boca, and brawling by the beach, while checking out some million dollar homes in the process.
It doesn't get more Boca than this!
Matthew H Maschler
Boca Raton Championship Wrestling
+1 561-208-3334
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other
BocaVision | Episode 01 - WTF?! There's Pro Wrestling in Boca Raton