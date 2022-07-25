Submit Release
Junior Varsity Baseball Goers Avert Lightning Disaster in Less Than Eight Minutes

Community members reach safety thanks to state-of-the-art lightning detection system as microburst destroys high school athletic field.

It’s an easy and incredibly effective way to ensure the safety of people recreating outside from storms with lighting. If more communities installed these systems, it would be fantastic.”
— Jon Wills, Regional Manager at Commercial Recreation Specialists
BERGENFIELD, NEW JERSY, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bergenfield, New Jersey: Just before 5 pm on April 14th, 2022, the Strike Guard Lightning sirens went off. At 5:08, only eight minutes later, a microburst with lightning struck the field. Thankfully, because of the advanced warning from the lightning alarm, community members on the field could safely move to shelter and no one was injured.

The microburst event with hurricane like winds, rain, and lightning, destroyed the tennis courts and large storage building located on the athletic field. Fortunately, officials on the scene followed the Borough of Bergenfield County ordinance which states “at the sound of the siren—immediate evacuation of fields must take place.”

Since the incident, New Jersey municipalities are taking additional steps to protect community members. The Borough of Bergenfield has installed multiple Strike Guard Lightning Detection Systems on various fields throughout the municipality.

The self-contained, fully automated Strike Guard lightning detection system was installed by Commercial Recreation Specialists in 2016 and a second round of systems was installed in 2019 throughout the Bergenfield community including the high school athletic field where the microburst struck.

Jon Wills, Regional Manager at Commercial Recreation Specialists said, “It’s an easy and incredibly effective way to ensure the safety of people recreating outside from storms with lighting. If more communities installed these systems, it would be fantastic.”

Officials can expand the system’s capabilities and efficacy by installing additional linked systems and sirens in neighboring communities. Since storms with high winds and lightning can travel far distances quickly, an early warning system is imperative to protect those who are outdoors. According to New Jersey Office of Emergency Management every thunderstorm produces lightning.

Ensure the safety of your community by adding a state-of-the-art Lightning Detection and Alarm System to your athletic field, beachfront, park, or other public space: https://crs4rec.com/product/lightning-detection/ or email us at info@crs4rec.com.

About Commercial Recreation Specialists
CRS headquartered in Verona, Wisconsin, with offices in New Jersey, Minnesota, Iowa, and Nebraska. CRS supplies recreation solutions and lightning detection technologies for public and private entities throughout the United States. In addition to safety equipment, CRS provides design, planning, installation, and operations services. CRS delivers unparalleled industry knowledge and proven success in the commercial recreation market with clients including municipalities, schools, sports venues, amusement parks, campgrounds, resorts, summer camps, and other recreation venues. For more information, call 877-896-8442 or visit www.crs4rec.com.

Rich Wills
Commercial Recreation Specialists
+1 732-433-6871
rich@crs4rec.com
Storm damage at Bergenfield High School baseball complex caused by the microburst storm

