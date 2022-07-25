Delta Dental of New Jersey and Connecticut Launches Delta Dental Virtual Visits Delivered by TeleDentistry.com

New Service Provides 24/7/365 Access to Emergency Dental Care

LAS VEGAS, NV, USA, July 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It’s late at night on a weekend, and you find yourself with a dental emergency. You try to reach your regular dentist, but it’s after hours, or they’re just not available. Or, perhaps you do not even have a regular dentist that you routinely visit. Do you go to an emergency room, or do you try to endure until the next business day? What if your emergency falls on a holiday?

Most Delta Dental of New Jersey and Connecticut members already have coverage for emergency dental exams. With the new Delta Dental Virtual Visits service, delivered by TeleDentistry.com, you can now access this already covered emergency dental exam benefit virtually, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

“We believe that everyone deserves a healthy smile. No matter the time of day or where they are, our members should have access to great oral health care,” said Dennis Wilson, President and CEO of Delta Dental of New Jersey and Connecticut. “This partnership with TeleDentistry.com helps members get immediate attention without first visiting the emergency room if they are experiencing a dental emergency and can’t reach their regular dentist.”

Members access their Delta Dental Virtual Visits by following three easy steps. They simply sign into their patient portal or call 866.443.1882, fill out any necessary e-documents, and then connect with a TeleDentistry.com dentist to begin their consultation. After the consultation, TeleDentistry.com will refer the member to a local in-network dentist for further treatment.

“TeleDentistry.com is dedicated to improving access to dental care. Our team of dentists are ready to help with a virtual emergency examination, prescribe medications as appropriate, and then refer patients back to their regular dentist or to Delta Dental so they can select a participating Delta Dental dentist if they do not already have a dentist they routinely see,” said Dr. Vilas Sastry, CEO of TeleDentistry.com. “We are proud to partner with Delta Dental of New Jersey and Connecticut to help support their members with a virtual dentist visit anytime, anywhere.”

Members can use the Delta Dental Virtual Visits service when they:

• are having a dental emergency and do not have a dentist

• need access to a dentist after hours

• need a consult with a dentist without leaving home or while traveling

While Delta Dental Virtual Visits don’t replace your regular dentist visits, this service is a convenient way for members to evaluate emergency dental needs no matter where they are and at all hours of the day.

More information on Delta Dental Virtual Visits is available at www.DeltaDentalNJ.com/virtualvisits or www.DeltaDentalCT.com/virtualvisits.

About Delta Dental of New Jersey and Connecticut

Delta Dental of New Jersey, Inc. is New Jersey's leading dental benefits company, providing or administering coverage to more than 1.9 million people through contracts with groups and individuals in New Jersey and Connecticut. In Connecticut, Delta Dental of Connecticut, Inc. is a licensed insurer that writes dental coverage on an insured basis, and Delta Dental of New Jersey administers self-funded dental benefit programs.

Offering dental insurance since 1969, Delta Dental of New Jersey's mission is to promote oral health to the greatest number of people by providing accessible dental benefit programs of the highest quality, service, and value. We are a not-for-profit service corporation, and, as a member of Delta Dental Plans Association, we're part of a network that provides national dental coverage to more than 83 million people.

About TeleDentistry.com

TeleDentistry.com is a leading telehealth provider of virtual dental care serving millions of patients. TeleDentistry.com provides virtual dental consultations throughout the USA, Canada, Australia, and the United Kingdom. TeleDentistry.com’s continuing innovations in the telehealth sector improve access to dental care whether during a dental emergency, consultation, or remotely assisted care. Dental emergencies can happen at any given time, and as concerns continue to grow about the current pandemic, virtual dental visits are not only encouraged, but welcomed.

TeleDentistry.com’s network of licensed dentists is available 24/7 to provide virtual dental consultations to patients regardless of their location. TeleDentistry.com provides a timely and essential value-added benefit to insurance companies, their members, and their network of providers. For more information, please visit www.teledentistry.com