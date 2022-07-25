CROWN WEALTH STRATEGIES MAKES GENEROUS DONATION TO MAKE-A-WISH FOUNDATION
This is the 6th year the financial advising firm, has supported the foundation, furthering their mission to impact others in a positive, enduring way.EL PASO, TX, USA, July 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This summer, Crown Wealth Strategies donated $12,000 to the Make-A-Wish Foundation, a nonprofit organization that raises funds to help critically ill children fulfill their dreams. This is the sixth year the financial advising firm in El Paso, Texas, has supported the foundation, furthering their mission to impact others in a positive, enduring way.
This donation follows a trend of generosity for Crown Wealth Strategies. The founder, Elizabeth “Lizzie” Dipp Metzger CFP®, MSFS, AEP®, and her husband Brian Metzger are passionate about supporting the needs of children in their community and across the country. Their family sponsored the Children’s Oncology Unit Playroom at El Paso Children’s Hospital, and Mrs. Dipp Metzger has served on the board for the Paso del Norte Children’s Development Center since 2012.
“Helping others is the heart of what we do,” Mrs. Dipp Metzger said. “Everyone—especially children—deserves the opportunity to thrive, and this donation is part of our overall charitable focus on helping children with all aspects of their wellbeing, including health, education, arts, and community.”
Mrs. Dipp Metzger said she’s proud to support the Make-A-Wish Foundation, noting that their initiatives endure far beyond the desires of individual children. The foundation states on its website that wishes are “far more than gifts, or singular events in time. Wishes impact everyone involved—wish kids, volunteers, donors, sponsors, medical professionals and communities. For wish kids, just the act of making their wish come true can give them the courage to comply with their medical treatments.”
Crown Wealth Strategies is based in El Paso, Texas, and serves clients across the United States. The wealth management firm serves business owners and affluent families, focusing on cultivating relational harmony and financial peace through comprehensive planning. Mrs. Dipp Metzger and her team have earned a reputation for personable, thorough, and reliable service. They provide estate planning, business planning, risk management strategies, comprehensive financial planning, charitable planning, and more. For more information about Mrs. Dipp Metzger and Crown Wealth Strategies, visit CrownWealthStrategies.com.
SMRU #1946270
Elizabeth M Metzger
Crown Wealth Strategies
+1 9156134300
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn