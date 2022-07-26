Maestro Integrates with RobosizeME to Assign Mundane Tasks to Microbots, Allocate Essential Responsibilities to Staff
Independent hoteliers running on Maestro PMS can leverage Robotic Process Automation and virtual robots to make experiences more personalized for guests
By leveraging RPA technology and offsetting monotonous tasks, we are giving workers more time to interact with customers and hone the skills that originally drew them to hospitality.”MARKHAM, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Maestro PMS has teamed with RobosizeME to enable independent hotel operators to automate tedious, labor-intensive tasks – such as rate loading and credit-card payment processing – thereby freeing-up staff to provide more personalized experiences to guests. By assigning boring, repetitive data-entry duties to virtual robots, hoteliers can allocate essential responsibilities to staff, enabling them to be more interactive with customers and making them feel more valued and integral to operational success. The integration partnership leverages Maestro’s Open API and RobosizeME’s award-winning Robotic Process Automation (RPA) to simulate the manual path taken by a human through a variety of applications when performing certain tasks in a business process.
“Staffing is one of the most serious challenges facing the hospitality industry today,” said Stephen Burke, RobosizeME founder and CEO. “People are leaving hotels for the gig economy because they can work less, earn more, and strike a better work/life balance. To make hospitality jobs attractive once again and retain loyal, experienced employees, we partnered with Maestro PMS to bring integrated, fully hosted, and managed RPA to independent hotels. Now Microbots can tackle tasks that hotel employees are required to do, but really don’t want to do. By transferring data entry processes for reservations, rates, guest profiles, invoices, credit-card payment processing and more to virtual robots, humans can be deployed to attend to guests. After all, that’s why people choose a career in hospitality in the first place.”
At HITEC Orlando last month, RobosizeME earned the coveted “Judge’s Choice Award” at the Entrepreneur 20X competition which recognizes ambitious entrepreneurs presenting breakthrough business concepts.
The first integrated robot developed by RobosizeME for Maestro will be used for rate loading. The robot will identify corporate negotiated rates in a contract and upload that data into Maestro’s API, eliminating manual labor processes and increasing accuracy. Development of a virtual robot for credit-card payment processing is underway, and more RPA applications will be identified and added over time. All Maestro API robots are built, maintained, supported, and hosted by RobosizeME and include software licensing.
“Maestro is excited to be working with RobosizeME to address our customers’ need to create a more enjoyable and productive work environment for hotel employees and make hotel operations more streamlined and efficient – especially at properties operating with reduced staff,” said Warren Dehan, Maestro President. “Corporate rate loading is just one of many laborious tasks; it’s a process that can take revenue managers several months to complete. With RPA, virtual robots do all the work on the back end, releasing staff to do more pressing and pleasing duties on the front end.
“By leveraging RPA technology and offsetting monotonous tasks, we are giving workers more time to interact with customers and hone the skills that originally drew them to hospitality,” Dehan said. “To be clear, virtual robots are NOT replacing people, just the grunt work that people don’t like to do. Hoteliers can now invest in RPA to ensure they are keeping their experienced teams who are remaining loyal to the hotel. It’s an affordable way of automating the mundane to elevate the humane and turn ordinary service processes into extraordinary standards and practices. Through this partnership with RobosizeME, hotels running on Maestro PMS can make it more fulfilling for hotel employees to go to work every day.”
About Maestro
Maestro is the preferred Web Browser based cloud and on-premises PMS solution for independent hotels, luxury resorts, conference centers, vacation rentals, and multi-property groups. Maestro’s PCI certified and EMV ready enterprise system offers a Web browser version (or Windows) complete with 20+ integrated modules on a single database, including mobile and contactless apps to support a digitalized guest journey as well as staff operations. Maestro’s sophisticated solutions empower operators to increase profitability, drive direct bookings, centralize operations, and engage guests with a personalized experience from booking to check out and everything in between. For over 40 years Maestro’s Diamond Plus Service has provided unparalleled 24/7 North American based
support and education services to keep hospitality groups productive and competitive. Click here for more information on Maestro. Click here to get your free PMS Buying guide.
About RobosizeME
RobosizeME is a robotic process automation (RPA) specialist for the global hospitality industry, helping companies automate their operational processes based on unique industry knowledge and deep experience. Our virtual robots can help hospitality providers automate processes and optimize human effort in all areas of hotel operations, including reservations, front of house, back office, revenue management, group sales, engineering and meetings and events.
The lack of experienced staff and a complicated combination of multiple IT systems are posing hotels and restaurants with the challenge of replacing years of accrued knowledge lost to the pandemic by downsizing and finding the required workforce. Our virtual robots will help your experienced staff to focus on guests and bring your business the expected cost-effectiveness and value. An all-inclusive, worry-free solution, our virtual robots are fully built, maintained, supported, and hosted by RobosizeME, including the connectors to hospitality IT systems and the automation software licensing. Learn more at www.robosize.me.
