10 Reasons to celebrate Never Give UP Day
Never Give Up Day is a global celebration focused on cultivating the mindset of determination and held each year on August 18th.
Never Give Up Day works like a resilience pill for anyone who feels the world has shattered their will to live or fight."”MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Millions of people across the world celebrate Never Give Up Day this year. Mayor cities across the United States and Canada have proclaimed August 18th, 2022, as Never Give Up Day.
— Mr Never Give Up
Like any other special day, our perseverance and determination must be celebrated on a particular day each year. Whenever we are pursuing our dreams, goals or overcoming any kind of obstacle – we all can use such a day to fuel our ambition, resilience and determination. Never Give Up Day is also an occasion to educate and encourage the general public to keep the fight on issues of global concern, like climate change, illness and poverty. Never Give Up Day will reinforce our personal achievements and that of humanity.
"There are many people who are struggling in silence, facing certain upsetting life experiences - bullying - marriage breakdown, unemployment, bereavement, failure of any kind. Never Give Up Day works like a resilience pill for anyone who feels the world has shattered their will to live or fight."
The day encourages awareness-raising activities, (sports) events, run/walk for charity, workshops and community programs. Health care and social associations, organizations and charities can initiate their call to action and fundraising events.
Here are 10 reasons why you should celebrate Never Give Up Day.
1. It is the perfect day for acknowledging the resilience and determination of hundreds of million people who never give up.
2. It is the perfect day for putting your health care providing work and service at the center of attention
3. It is the perfect da for taking pride in everything you’ve overcome and defeated.
4. It is the perfect day for helping and educating people to persist through their challenges.
5. It is the perfect day for honoring those who’ve set out on their extraordinary journey, and whose life stories inspire others to never give up.
6. It is the perfect day for bringing communities together to promote the spirit of never give up.
7. It is the perfect day for marking an anniversary and the accomplishments achieved over the years.
8. It is the perfect day for giving yourself many kudos for everything you’ve gotten through.
9. It is the perfect day for convincing ourselves and the world that we are strong, determined and able in achieving everything we dream of.
10. It is the perfect day for celebrating with someone who has never given up on you in your difficult times.
Here are some of the many proclamations from across the US and Canada:
USA: Phoenix (AZ), Milwaukee (WI), Warren (MI), Charlotte (NC), Fort Worth (TX), Baltimore (MD), Irving (TX), Grand Rapids (MI), Florence (SC), Lake Havasu City (AZ), Surprise (AZ), Reno (NV), Deland (FL), Greenville (NC), Cherry Hill (NJ), Huntington (WV), Linden (NJ), Concord (NC), Rome (GA), Loveland (CO), Springfield (OR), Corona (CA), El Mirage (AZ), Commerce City (CO), North Las Vegas (NV), Hemet (CA), Dania Beach (FL), Pinellas Park (FL), Pine Bluff (AR), North Lauderdale (FL), Hoffman Estates (IL), Las Cruces (NM), Durham (NC), Little Elm (TX), Petersburg (VA), Daly City (CA)
CANADA: Brampton (ON), Burlington (ON), Strathcona County (AB), Red Deer (AB), Niagara Falls (ON), Victoria (BC), Newmarket (ON), Welland (ON), Saanich (BC), Regina (SK), Halifax (NS), Belleville (ON)
Watch the video trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iql7cJPJorw
For more information, you can reach out via;
USA: (929) 388 2146
Canada: (647) 243 7276
