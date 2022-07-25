Sachili a new flavour entrant, disrupts this category with their launch across Loblaws Ontario Stores
Sachili has officially launched their innovative flavour-infused- toppings across Loblaws Ontario retailers.
Think of Sachili as an extension of your salt and pepper - you can sprinkle our toppings onto virtually anything.”TORONTO, ON, CANADA, July 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sachili, a Toronto-based flavour company driven by a mission to disrupt this category with their all-natural ready-to-eat toppings, announced today that they will be available at Loblaws, Zehrs and Independent stores in Ontario starting this month and extending into August 2022.
Loblaws will carry Sachili’s globally inspired chili-infused toppings, Sachili Original, Smoked Red Pepper, and Chia Goji & Moringa in close to 100+ stores province-wide. Loblaws marks the second Canadian retailer with whom Sachili has partnered, following their Sobeys launch in 2021. This will allow Sachili to expand its reach across Ontario given that many of its customers already order online in this region.
“Sachili is disrupting the way consumers can add more flare and flavour to their everyday dishes. Our ready-to-eat toppings are slow-roasted to create an addictive balance of heat, savory and sweet with a crunchy texture.,” says Sachi Kittur, Founder and Chief Flavour Officer of Sachili. “Think of Sachili as an extension of your salt and pepper - you can sprinkle our toppings onto virtually anything. In the process, we guarantee that Sachili will become your new kitchen staple”.
Jordan Ender, VP of Operations of Grey Jey Sales (Sachili distributor) says, "Sachili is one of the most innovative brands and products we have come across and we are excited at the prospect of Loblaws consumers being able to access their amazing product line".
Sachili is forecasting to more than double its revenues over the next 6-12 months with plans to expand to the US market in 2023. With an expanded footprint across Canadian retailers, consumers will have more seamless access to Sachili’s innovative flavour toppings. Sachili uses high-quality organic ingredients and keeps the recipe simple (they only have 5 ingredients in Sachili Original) with careful consideration for gluten-free, vegan, and health-conscious consumers.
A full list of stores can be found online at www.sachili.com.
