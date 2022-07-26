Industry Veteran Jim McNally Joins International Bridge as Chief Sales Officer
McNally Joins Executive Team to Drive the Company’s Regional Shipping Strategies and GrowthPROVO, UTAH, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- International Bridge, Inc. (“IB”) is proud to announce Jim McNally has joined the company as Chief Sales Officer. McNally brings over three decades of industry experience across the delivery, logistics and supply chain sectors. McNally will drive the next phase of the company’s growth in the global and domestic delivery market, expanding on IB’s core strength in serving hard-to-reach areas for the world’s largest e-commerce shippers.
“I am very fortunate to have the opportunity to be a part of the International Bridge team,” said Jim McNally, Chief Sales Officer, International Bridge. “I look forward to leveraging my business experiences to develop and drive the company’s strategies as they further their position as a key logistical provider in the shipping industry.”
A US Air Force veteran and a United States Postal Service retiree, Jim is well known in the industry from his key roles in the United States Postal Service. In these roles, he served with distinction as recently as Director, National Business Alliances, Director, Operations Integration, Postmaster, Senior Post Office Operations Manager, Plant Manager, District Marketing Manager, and District Sales Manager. McNally also served on the 1998 USPS National Negotiations team for Headquarters Labor Relations.
“We are pleased to expand our executive team with the addition of a Chief Sales Officer who will help fuel our next phase of growth,” said Shoshana Grove, Chief Executive Officer, International Bridge. “Jim brings the right mix of industry experience, strategic foresight and natural leadership that makes him the perfect fit at this point in the company’s evolution.”
About International Bridge:
In 1999, International Bridge introduced non-continental, regional delivery with services to Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico. Today, we have access to Nationwide coverage with our innovative regional shipping solutions that offer small, medium and enterprise ecommerce shippers the lowest costs, fastest delivery, and best consumer experience. Unlike other providers, we deliver both software and customized transportation services to meet your specific needs today.
