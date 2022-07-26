Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,164 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 211,539 in the last 365 days.

Industry Veteran Jim McNally Joins International Bridge as Chief Sales Officer

Jim McNally, Chief Sales Officer, International Bridge, Inc.

McNally Joins Executive Team to Drive the Company’s Regional Shipping Strategies and Growth

PROVO, UTAH, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- International Bridge, Inc. (“IB”) is proud to announce Jim McNally has joined the company as Chief Sales Officer. McNally brings over three decades of industry experience across the delivery, logistics and supply chain sectors. McNally will drive the next phase of the company’s growth in the global and domestic delivery market, expanding on IB’s core strength in serving hard-to-reach areas for the world’s largest e-commerce shippers.

“I am very fortunate to have the opportunity to be a part of the International Bridge team,” said Jim McNally, Chief Sales Officer, International Bridge. “I look forward to leveraging my business experiences to develop and drive the company’s strategies as they further their position as a key logistical provider in the shipping industry.”

A US Air Force veteran and a United States Postal Service retiree, Jim is well known in the industry from his key roles in the United States Postal Service. In these roles, he served with distinction as recently as Director, National Business Alliances, Director, Operations Integration, Postmaster, Senior Post Office Operations Manager, Plant Manager, District Marketing Manager, and District Sales Manager. McNally also served on the 1998 USPS National Negotiations team for Headquarters Labor Relations.

“We are pleased to expand our executive team with the addition of a Chief Sales Officer who will help fuel our next phase of growth,” said Shoshana Grove, Chief Executive Officer, International Bridge. “Jim brings the right mix of industry experience, strategic foresight and natural leadership that makes him the perfect fit at this point in the company’s evolution.”

About International Bridge:
In 1999, International Bridge introduced non-continental, regional delivery with services to Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico. Today, we have access to Nationwide coverage with our innovative regional shipping solutions that offer small, medium and enterprise ecommerce shippers the lowest costs, fastest delivery, and best consumer experience. Unlike other providers, we deliver both software and customized transportation services to meet your specific needs today.

Maria Choy
International Bridge, Inc
+1 801-455-2117
email us here

You just read:

Industry Veteran Jim McNally Joins International Bridge as Chief Sales Officer

Distribution channels: Shipping, Storage & Logistics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.