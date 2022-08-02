The Roadkill Art App now has Technical Features for Communicating within the App
The Roadkill Art App with new features for communicating with other members and sharing roadkill reports on social media.
Pull it off the road, process it, grill it, eat it, then turn it into art, Roadkill Art.”MT PLEASANT, SC, USA, August 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Roadkill Art app launched with 6 main features for reporting roadkill nationwide, including Hawaii and Alaska has advanced technically with the addition of communication IT. Members can now ‘Like’ each others reports (post), ‘Comment’ on each others reports and ‘Share’ reports on Facebook and Instagram. Not only can a member check the ‘List View’ daily for roadkill, they can reach out to other members through posted reports about a roadkill, fresh and available for pick up.
Once a report is completed a location marker instantly appears on the app 'Map'. Clicking on a location marker opens a post showing the exact location, picture, video and rating of the roadkill. The ‘List View' is for quickly scrolling through all report's. Reporting roadkill, especially big game, is now accompanied with more speed getting it off the road, into a refrigerator and onto a table.
Roadkill Art is a free app designed to make finding roadkill easy whether you’re someone looking for delicious game meat to grill, a soup kitchen chef wanting a big portion of meat or a taxidermist looking to craft handmade goods from leftover scraps and skins. The app gets you to a fresh deer first, even before Vulture’s have it for a meal option.
Though the app is free on both Google Play and Apple it is the registration process that keeps the group tightly specific with the selection of one's 'Game Meat Eating' status. The app opens the game meat door to non-hunter’s that love a good venison steak, with the game meat status choice, ‘Not A hunter but like game meat’. With the how to skin and process a deer videos, connection to skilled hunters and processors within the app and on the Roadkill Art Facebook page, the non-hunter can now feel comfortable loading up a deer.
The first phase of the app launched in 2021 main features are: GEO tracking for reporting exact locations of roadkill, being able to take a picture, recording up to a 30 second video with voice commentating and rating the roadkill from 8 choice descriptions. For the first time the United States has a place to find roadkill for consumption, saving members drive time, gas money and current higher meat prices.
Also in tact (in the gray bar at the top of the 'Map View' and 'List View' pages beside the profile picture) is a distance wheel icon for setting the range in miles of how far you are willing to go to pick up a roadkill. The wheel can be set on 5 miles or 5000 miles, discovering what has been reported as far away as Hawaii if in Maine or South Carolina if in Alaska.
Another first feature is the 'Regulations' page for checking roadkill rules and regulations for every US state and the District of Columbia, the only updated State-by-State Guide to America's roadkill. There are 8 US state's that allow taking roadkill off the road without the task of reporting it to the state's Division of Natural Resources, Wildlife Department or local Police including: Delaware, Wisconsin, California, Arkansa, Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia and Florida. The other 42 states are required to fill out a salvage report, get a permit from Natural Resources, fill out a specific tag, license or report or call 911 to ask the Police for permission to take a roadkill. If you click on your state from the map in the 'Regulations' page you will find detailed information for your state's roadkill requirements.
Roadkill Art is a growing community of outdoor experts with the skill of roadkill, knowing if it is good to take, how to get it transported, processed, stored and cooked. App members now being able to notify other members of available roadkill, especially big game, before it gets damaged in traffic or devoured by vultures are helping utilize the millions of big game that end up roadkill every year. To become a member of this fast-growing community download the app to your phone and register by answering a few simple questions.
1. First put Roadkill Art in the Google Play or Apple App Stores search box, look for the app icon, a deer with a halo, select ‘GET’
2. Download the app and OPEN
3. Allow for location
4. Allow the app to access your camera for pictures
5. Allow the app to access your camera for videos
6. Register with name, cell, email, city, and state
7. Set a password
8. Provide your Game Eating status
9. Log in to the app with the password and email you just registered, which you will not have to do again unless you want to change your password.
Links for Android and iOS.
Apple Link: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/roadkill-art/id1573201332
Google Link: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.innodel.roadkillart
Learning tips and instructions on how to process and cook game meat might be the information from other members valued the highest. Without having that temperature regulated place (large freezer) to hang big game knowing where the closest processor is located or finding the local soup kitchen to take a roadkill deer to while it's fresh is also information any of the roadkill savvy app members can help with. The Roadkill Art app designed for the game meat lover provides not only the information for nabbing that big game right off the road but a community of like minded skilled outdoor members ready to guide and help through the process’s to get a roadkill in a delicious recipe and on the table.
