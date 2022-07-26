Livingston DiMarzio Brown's Craig Livingston named best employee’s lawyer for Workers’ Comp in NY area by BEST LAWYERS
Livingston received the highest votes in the 2022 election and has never advertised in the magazine.NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New Jersey Workers Compensation law firm partner Craig Livingston was named by the magazine, Best Lawyers ®, for assisting injured workers in New Jersey, and the New York metropolitan area with Workers’ Compensation Law. Best Lawyers is a digital-only publication featuring the top talent recipients for a variety of practice areas, including employment law and litigation. Mr. Livingston was recognized specifically in the area of Workers’ Compensation Law.
In addition to its list of recognized lawyers, Best Lawyers features notable firms throughout the country. Available in print magazine and digital formats, the publication includes law firms in major cities, as well as smaller and more rural cities located within a reasonable distance to larger cities and “metro areas,” collecting as much feedback and data as possible to generate accurate results.
Nominated attorneys are voted on by currently recognized Best Lawyers working in the same practice area in the same geographic region. Awards are based on the feedback the publication receives from these top lawyers. Honorees do not pay a fee to be listed.
Craig Livingston is a New Jersey Supreme Court-designated Board Certified Workers’ Compensation Law Attorney. He specializes in Labor Law and Workers’ Compensation cases involving catastrophic injuries and occupational diseases, such as mesothelioma.
Livingston founded the NJ Council for Health and Safety (NJCOSH) a coalition of Unions, lawyers and doctors, and was the President for 28 years until the COVID 19 struck. NJCOSH has worked tirelessly over the past 30 years for the improvement of Union and non-union workplaces. He continues to serve as Vice Chair of NJCOSH and is a constant champion of workplace safety laws and regulations.
Over 40+ years, Workplace Lawyers has established a statewide reputation as a high-end New Jersey litigation boutique supporting workers and their unions. The firm uses its experience and innovation to obtain the best results possible for clients under the law including precedent establishing decisions focused on workplace safety. In one such case, Shimp v. New Jersey Bell Telephone Co., 145 N.J. Super. 516 (1976) 368 A.2d 408., the Firm obtained a court decision requiring an asthmatic worker to be provided with a smoke free work environment. Recently the firm has worked to expand the principles established in Shimp to establish and protect worker rights to a COVID free work environment.
