Zolo Announces 10 of the Best Wineries to Visit in Kelowna

Mission Hill wines consistently place among Canada's best in competitions like the International Wine and Spirit Competition and the Decanter World Wine Awards. Tantalus' vineyards, which overlook Kelowna and Lake Okanagan, are some of the oldest in the valley; the first plantings took place in 1927. Gray Monk Winery is one of Okanagan Valley's oldest and most renowned wineries. Enjoy a casual meal or a seated tasting on the patio of the Lookout Restaurant while taking in the breathtaking views.

The best wineries offer more than just fine wine - Zolo's top 10 wineries in Kelowna won't disappoint.

The best winery visits don’t just involve fine wine. They’re about combining a beautiful location, excellent service, quality wine and a little something else: Personality.” — Shelley Boettcher

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, August 4, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Besides being a fantastic year-round vacation spot, Kelowna is well-known as the center of Canadian winemaking and is famous for its beach, skiing in the winter, and numerous outdoor activities.In Kelowna, wineries are practically everywhere, from the city limits to the hillsides surrounding Okanagan Lake. However, it isn't easy to pick just a few places to visit because there are over 120 wineries and 200 vineyards in the region. Zolo has eliminated the guesswork and compiled a list of the ten best wineries in Kelowna based on reviews, industry awards, and field research.1. Mission Hill Family Estate1730 Mission Hill Rd, West Kelowna, BC V4T 2E4, CanadaMission Hill wines consistently place among Canada's best in competitions like the International Wine and Spirit Competition and the Decanter World Wine Awards. Wines are paired with locally inspired cuisine at Terrace Restaurant.2. Tantalus Vineyards1670 DeHart Rd, Kelowna, BC V1W 4N6, CanadaTantalus' vineyards, which overlook Kelowna and Lake Okanagan, are some of the oldest in the valley; the first plantings took place in 1927.3. Gray Monk1055 Camp Rd, Lake Country, BC V4V 2H4, CanadaGray Monk Winery is one of Okanagan Valley's oldest and most renowned wineries. Enjoy a casual meal or a seated tasting on the patio of the Lookout Restaurant while taking in the breathtaking views.4. Summerhill Pyramid Winery4870 Chute Lake Rd, Kelowna, BC V1W 4M3, CanadaSummerhill Pyramid Winery, a family-run gem on the Kelowna wine scene, is well-known for its enormous pyramid cellar built with sacred geometry.5. Quails' Gate3303 Boucherie Rd, Kelowna, BC V1Z 2H3, CanadaQuails' Gate, known for producing exceptional Chardonnay and Pinot Noir, is situated on an extinct volcano, giving the vineyard soils richness and depth.6. The Hatch3225 Boucherie Rd, Kelowna, BC V1Z 2G9, CanadaThe Hatch team produces gorgeous wines—reds, whites, bubbles, and rosés—and offers a visiting experience and gift shop unlike any other in the valley.7. Volcanic Hills Estate Winery2845 Boucherie Rd, Kelowna, BC V1Z 2G6, CanadaThis winery is situated on a 60 million-year-old dormant volcano. Enjoy a wide range of wines and tastings, vineyard sabering and a proprietor's tour with the owner Bobby Gidda.8. CedarCreek Estate Winery5445 Lakeshore Rd, Kelowna, BC V1W 4S5, CanadaCedarCreek is one of the eight original wineries in British Columbia. It boasts a spectacular view of Lake Okanagan along with delicious wine.9. Sandhill1125 Richter St, Kelowna, BC V1Y 2K6, CanadaSandhill, a winery in the heart of Kelowna, is known for its exceptional wines and unique urban winery atmosphere. Due to its urban setting, you may run into Canadian celebrities there.10. The View2287 Ward Rd, Kelowna, BC V1W 4R5, CanadaThe View is a family-owned winery on land that has been in the family of president Jennifer Turton-Molgat for 100 years.About ZoloZolo is one of Canada’s most popular national real estate marketplaces. Over 10 million home shoppers use Zolo to level up how they buy, sell, rent, finance and learn about real estate.Press ContactJordann Brown, Content Marketing Manager, jordann.brown@zolo.ca, Ph: 902-401-0610

10 of the Best Wineries to Visit in Kelowna