United Power Launches EV Charging Pilot Program

We’re turning our attention toward reducing the upfront cost, risk, and burden of home charging to make electric vehicle ownership more affordable and accessible.”BRIGHTON, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- United Power has launched United EV, a new charging-as-a-service pilot program designed to provide cost-effective, at-home charging solutions for cooperative members with electric vehicles (EVs). United EV will help lower the up-front ownership and installation costs of wall-mounted, at-home EV chargers, to reduce the costs of charging and help the cooperative effectively manage electric demand on the grid. The program will initially be limited to 50 qualifying residential members.
Members enrolled in United EV will receive several benefits for a $19 monthly fee. The program is a complete service package that includes installation and set-up of a wall-mounted ChargePoint Home Flex Level 2 charger, maintenance and repairs for the duration of the enrollment period, rebates for make-ready wiring, and several rate and charging options to take advantage of the lowest available energy costs. The service fee will be conveniently applied to electric billing statements each month.
“There’s been rapid growth in electric vehicle sales and ownership within the United Power service territory,” said Joel Danforth, United Power’s Energy Programs Director. “Our comprehensive EV strategy began with the deployment of rapid chargers along major corridors throughout our territory where there were gaps in charging infrastructure. We’re now turning our attention toward reducing the upfront cost, risk, and burden of home charging to make electric vehicle ownership more affordable and accessible.”
To further address the cost of updating home electrical wiring, United EV participants qualify for rebate dollars toward the installation of make-ready wiring and outlet installation in their homes. United Power’s make-ready wiring rebate covers 50% of the installation cost up to $1,000 for program participants. United Power members not enrolled in the United EV program are eligible to receive a rebate up to $500.
United Power is a member-owned, not-for-profit electric cooperative, delivering electricity to homes, farms and businesses throughout Colorado’s northern front range. The cooperative is one of the fastest-growing electric cooperatives in the nation, and in June 2021 joined the elite ranks of cooperatives serving more than 100,000 meters. The 900-square mile service territory extends from the mountains of Coal Creek and Golden Gate Canyon, along the I-25 corridor and Carbon Valley region, to the farmlands of Brighton, Hudson, and Keenesburg. United Power is also a founding member of the NextGen Cooperative Alliance, which is dedicated to expanding the power supply and procurement options available to distribution co-ops and reforming the traditional generation and transmission business model. For more information about United Power, visit www.unitedpower.com or follow the cooperative on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube, and Instagram.
