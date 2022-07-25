Contemporary Artist Lori Poncsak Goes Color Wild With Countryside Dream.

A New Direction for Lori Poncsak's Art Lori's new style in progress Lori With Her Art.

Contemporary Artist Lori Poncsak has taken on a family challenge project that is completely outside of her norm thanks to her daughter in-law.

The great thing about art is that it pushes artists like me to challenge ourselves with new ideas of what the world can look like.” — Lori Poncsak

PASADENA, CA, USA, July 25, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Contemporary artist Lori Poncsack has been creating paintings that are clearly in her own style. When you see them in a collection, you don’t question if there is more than one artist showing. Her style, while clearly contemporary, has a very distinct flair. Like many artists, her family members proudly display her work. But her daughter in law wanted something very different and challenged her to paint it.With over 100 pieces of work in the studio , the common thing I noticed with Lori’s work was a subdued and subtle undertone of texture and motion. Something many contemporary artists are not able to accomplish. This only comes from years of work in a very specific area. But even people at the peak of their game need a little challenge to move them to a higher level.Countryside Dream is the latest piece by Lori. It is clearly a little different and might just be that challenge to push Lori Poncsak to a new level in her creative works. The story begins with Lori’s daughter in law asking her to go completely away from her regular style. Her daughter wanted something from a very different color palette for a specific room in her house. Instead of finding a painting she already had, Lori had to paint something to match the wild colors of an existing room.“Not only is it a large piece, it uses brighter and more contrasting colors than I have ever worked with. I always say that a piece of art on the wall finishes the room, and in this case the room defined the art I needed to create.” said Poncsak. The result is a serendipitous display of color that instantly attracts the eye. Both the art and the room are taken to a new level by this very large and very colorful painting.The rather large piece has the bright colors of folk art you might expect to see in the south or even indigenous art of South America. One notable difference is that it doesn’t feature people and animals like many of those more localized indigenous and folk art style paintings and sculptures do.Looking for something that was very different, Lori’s daughter in law challenged her to create a painting to finish a room with the bright colors and and a grand scale at the same time. While some of Lori’s work might cover 20 or more feet of wall space, they are usually multiple panels in a collage of sorts. "Countryside Dream" is a very unique work that is all on one very large canvas.“The great thing about art is that it pushes artists like me to challenge ourselves with new ideas of what the world can look like” added Poncsak.The result of the family challenge is an eye catching exposition of color nothing like Lori has ever painted before.For more information visit https://loriponcsakart.com

Lori Poncsak talks about her art.