Dialysis Market Worth $129.8 Billion by 2028, At a CAGR 4.7%

Dialysis market size was valued at $91,205.0 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $129,756.8 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 4.7% from 2021 to 2028

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global dialysis market size was valued at $91,205.0 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $129,756.8 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 4.7% from 2021 to 2028.

"Factors that drive the growth of the global dialysis market include rise in incidences of kidney diseases globally. Furthermore, issues related with kidney transplants and increase in occurrences of lifestyle and chronic diseases supplement the market growth. On the contrary, complications in dialysis treatment and concerns regarding reimbursements in emerging nations is likely to hinder the growth of the market. Conversely, change in preference of patients from in-center hemodialysis (ICHD) to home hemodialysis (HHD) and advancements in key alliances by pharmaceutical players such as acquisitions, dialysis product launches, and partnerships are expected to provide new opportunities for dialysis market expansion in the future."

What is dialysis market?

The dialysis market is segmented on the basis of type, Product & Service, end user, and region. On the basis of type, it is bifurcated into hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis. Hemodialysis is categorized into conventional hemodialysis, short daily hemodialysis, and nocturnal hemodialysis.

Rise in incidences of kidney diseases, surge in prevalence of lifestyle and chronic diseases, and issues related to kidney transplants drive the growth of the global dialysis market. However, complications in dialysis treatment and reimbursement policy concerns in developing countries hinder the market growth. On the contrary, shift in preference of patients for home hemodialysis and increase in market strategies by market players would open new opportunities in the future.

Covid-19 scenario:

The rise in the number of Covid-19 patients increased the demand for dialysis in case of severe infection.

However, the prolonged lockdown resulted in the supply chain disruption and shortage of raw materials.

The global dialysis market is segmented on the basis of type, product & services, and region.

Based on type, the market is divided into hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis. The hemodialysis segment held the lion’s share in 2020, accounting for more than four-fifths of the market. However, the peritoneal dialysis segment would manifest the highest CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period.

On the basis of product & services, the market is classified into equipment, consumables, drugs, and services. The consumables segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period. However, the service segment dominated the market in 2020, contributing to more than two-thirds of the market.

The key players operating in the global dialysis market include Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA, Baxter International Inc., Nipro Corporation, B Braun Melsungen Ag, Nikkiso Co., Ltd., Becton, Dickinson And Company (C. R. Bard, Inc.), Angiodynamics Inc., Asahi Kasei Corp., Davita, and Diaverum Deutschland GmbH.

