Forsyte I.T. Solutions releases new video showcasing the Guardian 365 client experience
The newly released Guardian 365 security managed services video highlights the importance of all-in-one managed protection, detection, and response.RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Guardian 365 is the security managed service offered by award-winning Microsoft Gold Partner, Forsyte I.T. Solutions, the recipient of the Microsoft Security Partner of the Year Runner-Up award for its work in the security niche.
Forsyte has just released a new video showcasing the Guardian 365 client experience, featuring views of real-time security alerts and a customized security dashboard, now available on demand. Built on the Microsoft security stack, Guardian 365 brings together 8+ Microsoft and security-related portals into one view with AI-powered focus to manage security 24x7x365.
Watch the video to see the Guardian 365 security managed services experience. WATCH NOW!
Guardian 365 is the missing link to stronger security for organizations. Build on your advanced Microsoft 365 technology and make the most of Microsoft’s security solutions in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant.
How Guardian 365 works:
• Architecting a zero-trust security model with always-on, managed detection and response for organizations across industries – including K12, higher education, government, and commercial.
• Protection is key to achieving organizational security, and Forsyte’s 24x7x365 Guardian 365 security services strengthen your defense against growing cyberattacks - before it’s too late.
• Guardian 365’s security managed services team functions as part of an organization’s IT team to drive demonstrable return on investment of Microsoft 365 technology and Guardian 365 services, ultimately reducing overall cybersecurity costs.
• Leveraging existing Microsoft 365 security technology, Guardian 365 offers a comprehensive security umbrella and eliminates unnecessary and costly third-party security solutions.
Cybercriminals are working hard to take advantage of unsuspecting victims and their tactics are becoming increasingly more aggressive. Forsyte’s Guardian 365 clients rest assured knowing they have expert security 24x7x365 with the team and technology they need to stay safe.
As one client said, “Knowing that Guardian 365 is monitoring our environment around the clock has given us added piece of mind.” It begins with protection – and Guardian 365 security managed services has prevented countless attacks and helped organizations of all sizes harden security. Whether an organization has a one-person IT team or an entire cybersecurity department, organizations can experience the benefit of Guardian 365’s 24x7 eyes on glass security management.
To learn more about Guardian 365, visit https://guardian-365.com For a more in-depth look into the Guardian 365 dashboard and client experience, please email Forsyte’s team at info@forsyteit.com to schedule a demo.
Stefanie Dunn
Forsyte I.T. Solutions
+1 904-274-5574
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other
Guardian 365 Security Managed Services | Forsyte I.T. Solutions