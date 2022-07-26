Master Chief Special Warfare Operator (SEAL) Edward Byers Keynote Speaker for Vista Outdoors Event
EINPresswire.com/ -- Edward Byers anchors Vista Outdoors annual conference as invited keynote speaker. Byers challenged the Vista team with a clear plan and strategic vision.
Byers is the Founding Partner and Manager for Minerva 6 LLC, which provides consulting, keynotes, mentoring, and coaching services to executives and professionals and High-Value Target LLP, an entertainment and digital art company focused on NFTs and the Metaverse. He earned his MBA from the prestigious The Wharton School - Class '45 while working as an Operating Executive for Behrman Capital, a middle-market private equity firm in New York City.
Byers is the recipient of the Congressional Medal of Honor - our Nation’s highest award for valor. He is the 1st person from SEAL Team 6 and the 6th Navy SEAL in history to be awarded the Medal of Honor. He is 1 of 27 Medal of Honor Recipients since 9/11 and 1 of only 65 living members of the Congressional Medal of Honor Society. He is also the recipient of 5 Bronze Stars with Valor, 2 Purple Hearts, Meritorious Service Medal and numerous other valorous awards.
“Ed was the perfect speaker for a recent senior leadership team meeting. He is a true American hero, and his commitment to discipline, honor and humility was inspiring to each of us,” said CEO of Vista Outdoors, Chris Metz. “Our company is entering a period of strategic change, and Ed’s message of critical planning and mission execution were timely as we prepare for our next phase. Ed provided our organization with a much-needed perspective - that we must always do our best and strive for greatness so that we can honor those who served and made the ultimate sacrifice for the freedoms we enjoy in the United States of America.”
If you are interested in having Edward speak at your next event, please email us at media@sourceoutdoorgroup.com.
