Missouri Honors Pioneers in Education at 61st Annual Cooperative Conference for School Administrators

Six Pioneers in Education will be in the spotlight on Monday, August 1, in recognition of their commitment and contributions to public education in Missouri. The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) will recognize the 2022 Pioneers during the 61st Annual Cooperative Conference for School Administrators. The ceremony will take place during a luncheon with more than 600 school leaders in attendance.

“These individuals are true champions of public education, striving for excellence and advocating for Missouri students throughout their careers as public servants,” said Commissioner of Education Margie Vandeven. “DESE is honored to bring together educators from across the state to recognize the trailblazing efforts of these Pioneers in Education.”

The following individuals will be honored as Pioneers in Education:

Senator Roy Blunt, Niangua, first worked as a classroom teacher before serving the state of Missouri in Washington, D.C. as both a representative and, most recently, a senator for 24 years. Senator Blunt oversaw increases in federal spending on education programs and grants. He helped double funding for the Child Care and Development Block Grant and increased funding for Head Start programs. He has advocated for programs that provide maximum flexibility for parents, teachers, and administrators. Blunt has also supported the expansion of innovative, high-quality public charter schools.

Dr. J.J. Bullington, Caruthersville, spent most her life and her entire career in the Caruthersville School District, serving the district for more than 40 years. As superintendent, Bullington oversaw design and reconstruction in the district after an F-3 tornado devastated the area, completing the new high school in 2011. She then focused her efforts on regaining full accreditation for the district, which happened in 2015. In 2018, Caruthersville became part of the Missouri Model District Program, now known as District Continuous Improvement. Bullington served as the district leader for this program, overseeing the realignment of curriculum to the Missouri Learning Standards, identifying priority standards, writing specific learning targets, developing units of instruction, and training all staff on new instructional strategies.

Dr. Charles Brown, St. Louis, first served in a support staff role in the office at Central High School, part of St. Louis Public Schools, and as the school’s head track and football coach after his professional football career ended. He then became the Executive Director of the Division of State and Federal Programs for St. Louis Public Schools in 1993. Brown was promoted to deputy superintendent for the district in 2000. He later became DESE’s Assistant Commissioner of Teacher Quality and Urban Education, and, at the request of DESE, served as the superintendent of the Wellston School District after the district lost accreditation in 2005.

Dr. Ronald Lankford, Webb City, lived and worked in the same school district for 45 of his 48 years in education. He became an assistant high school principal in East Newton Public Schools before moving to Webb City Public Schools, where he retired as superintendent in 2010. As superintendent, Lankford oversaw 13 bond and levy ballot measures to better serve Webb City students, started a local scholarship program to receive and distribute local donations to graduates, led an effort to form what was named the Southwest Center for Educational Excellence, and worked with Crowder College to secure a campus site in Jasper County. After retiring from Webb City, Lankford served as Deputy Commissioner of Financial and Administrative Services at DESE.

Dr. Julie Leeth, Springfield, served her home district, Springfield Public Schools, for 30 years as a teacher, assistant principal, principal, and chief education officer. After retiring from the district, Leeth launched a second career with the Community Foundation of the Ozarks where she coordinated and led a concerted effort to build long-term assets for public schools in the Missouri Ozarks. In 2009, she helped establish the Rural Schools Partnership to help build education funds and foundations across the region. In 2010, the partnership launched the Ozarks Teacher Corps, a scholarship and professional development program for college students who are intent on becoming exemplary rural educators. The Corps has placed over 120 teachers in rural schools.

Dr. O. Victor Lenz, Jr., Lindbergh, dedicated his career to serving the students and families in the St. Louis area – and later all of Missouri as a member of the State Board of Education. Lenz served as a teacher and administrator in the Lindbergh School District for nearly 40 years. After retiring from the district, Lenz was elected to the Lindbergh Board of Education and joined the Missouri School Boards’ Association as the Lindbergh delegate, serving as President of MSBA for the 2011-12 school year. In 2013, Governor Jay Nixon appointed Lenz to the State Board of Education. He continues to work with MSBA as the president of the Immediate Past President group and is now spearheading a new venture, serving as a founding member of the Missouri Public Education Foundation.

State education officials have presented the Pioneer in Education awards for 47 years, which honor teachers, school administrators, citizens, and lawmakers for their distinguished careers and contributions to public education in Missouri.

Members of the media are welcome to attend the award ceremony on August 1, at 12:15 p.m., in Campana Hall at the Lodge of Four Seasons, Lake Ozark, Mo. Please contact DESE Communications in advance. Headshots for each of the Pioneers in Education are available here, and DESE Communications can arrange interviews with honorees upon request.