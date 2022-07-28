Villarreal Law Firm, a Team of Top-Rated Brownsville Accident Attorneys, Announces New Content on Oil Rig Accidents
Trucking accidents are thankfully less common than car-on-car accidents.”BROWNSVILLE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Villarreal Law Firm, a team of trucking accident lawyers in Brownsville Texas, is proud to announce new content on trucking accident issues. First and foremost is a new microsite on Texas trucking issues at https://www.jvlawfirmtrucking.com/.
“Trucking accidents are thankfully less common than car-on-car accidents,” explained attorney Javier Villarreal, a managing partner at the Villarreal Law Firm. “But when trucks hit cars, the results can be very severe injury. Even worse, trucking insurers are known for being difficult to pay up.”
Persons who want to learn more can check out the new website. That website is running across Texas, not just in Brownsville, but throughout South Texas in communities such as McAllen, Harlingen, and others throughout the RGV (Rio Grande Valley). Truck traffic is increasingly steadily as the economy improves, and thus so are truck wrecks. Many injury victims do not know how important it is to seek legal help to fight for one’s rights against insurance companies who may not be willing to pay out.
Another key piece of content is at https://jvlawfirm.net/trucks-are-big-an-accident-with-one-is-a-lot-worse-than-a-car-wreck/. That short post explains just how serious accidents with trucks can be versus those with cars. Any victim of a trucking accident would be well advised to reach out to a Texas trucking accident attorney for a consultation. Even more important, such consultations are at no charge. A “contingency fee” structure is the norm in personal injury litigation.
Injury victims who want to learn more about truck accident issues can also visit https://jvlawfirm.net/practice-areas/trucking-accidents/ for more information.
Those who speak Spanish are encouraged to read the Spanish-language content as for example at https://jvlawfirm.net/practice-areas/abogado-de-accidentes-automovilisticos/ and at https://jvlawfirm.net/practice-areas/abogado-de-lesiones-personales/. The Spanish language is front and center at the law firm, as many accident victims speak Spanish and want an attorney who speaks that language.
FINDING THE BEST PERSONAL INJURY LAWYER FOR A TRUCK TO CAR WRECK
Here is background on this release. Many residents in Brownsville Texas and elsewhere in Texas do not think about what might happen after an injury wreck between a truck and a car. Such accidents are often high injury. But after the accident, the victim may not be prepared for how difficult insurance companies can be with paying out requisite funds. An attorney familiar with trucking accidents might be a smart choice. Thus, new content from the Javier Villarreal Law Firm can assist with online research and seeking out the best trucking attorney in Texas for one’s needs.
Persons in McAllen Texas can also visit the McAllen attorney microsite at https://jvlawfirmmcallen.com/.
ABOUT THE VILLARREAL LAW FIRM
The law firm of Javier Villarreal offers a team of attorneys, considered among the best personal injury attorneys near Harlingen, Texas, and surrounding cities in Cameron County. Whether a person is looking for an auto or car accident attorney, a lawyer with broad experience in trucking accidents and litigation (including 18 wheelers), or a lawyer for injuries that resulted from a motorcycle, boating, or other forms of accidents (including slip and fall), the Villarreal team of attorneys can help. The attorneys fight for client rights throughout Cameron County – and are known as the top personal injury lawyers in Brownsville and Harlingen, from Los Fresnos to San Benito, and in all of South Padre Island.
