Youth Passenger Injured in UTV Rollover

CONTACT:

Lieutenant Bob Mancini

603-271-3127

July 25, 2022

Milan, NH – On Sunday, July 24, 2022 at approximately 3:40 p.m., law enforcement personnel from the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department received a report of a Utility Terrain Vehicle (UTV) rollover on the Head Pond Connector Trail in Milan. Upon notification, members of the Milan Fire Department (MFD), Berlin Fire Department (BFD), as well as emergency medical services (EMS) personnel from Berlin EMS responded.

The rollover involved a single UTV and two occupants. The adult operator was identified as Nicholas Werhle, age 18, from Bolton, Connecticut. The passenger was a 13-year-old female. Based on information gathered at the scene, it appears that the operator lost control of the UTV after failing to negotiate a tight turn. As a result, the UTV subsequently rolled over and the passenger sustained minor injuries. The rollover only caused minor damage to the UTV and it was able to be driven from the scene. EMS personnel from Berlin EMS ultimately transported the passenger by ambulance to Androscoggin Valley Hospital in Berlin for further evaluation and treatment. Both the operator and passenger were wearing a helmet, eye protection, and seat harness, which likely prevented more serious injuries.

When out recreating on the trails, riders must be mindful of trail conditions, potential hazards, and other trail users. It is critical to operate within your own limits while understanding that the trails are being used by both novice and experienced riders. When recreating on trails, State law requires that, “…in all cases speed shall be controlled so that the operator will be able to avoid colliding with any person, vehicle or object.” Operator inattention and unreasonable speed were the primary contributing factors in the rollover. The operator was subsequently issued a summons for unreasonable speed.

No further information is available at this time.