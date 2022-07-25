Submit Release
News Search

There were 913 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 210,766 in the last 365 days.

Youth Passenger Injured in UTV Rollover

CONTACT:
Lieutenant Bob Mancini
603-271-3127
July 25, 2022

Milan, NH – On Sunday, July 24, 2022 at approximately 3:40 p.m., law enforcement personnel from the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department received a report of a Utility Terrain Vehicle (UTV) rollover on the Head Pond Connector Trail in Milan. Upon notification, members of the Milan Fire Department (MFD), Berlin Fire Department (BFD), as well as emergency medical services (EMS) personnel from Berlin EMS responded.

The rollover involved a single UTV and two occupants. The adult operator was identified as Nicholas Werhle, age 18, from Bolton, Connecticut. The passenger was a 13-year-old female. Based on information gathered at the scene, it appears that the operator lost control of the UTV after failing to negotiate a tight turn. As a result, the UTV subsequently rolled over and the passenger sustained minor injuries. The rollover only caused minor damage to the UTV and it was able to be driven from the scene. EMS personnel from Berlin EMS ultimately transported the passenger by ambulance to Androscoggin Valley Hospital in Berlin for further evaluation and treatment. Both the operator and passenger were wearing a helmet, eye protection, and seat harness, which likely prevented more serious injuries.

When out recreating on the trails, riders must be mindful of trail conditions, potential hazards, and other trail users. It is critical to operate within your own limits while understanding that the trails are being used by both novice and experienced riders. When recreating on trails, State law requires that, “…in all cases speed shall be controlled so that the operator will be able to avoid colliding with any person, vehicle or object.” Operator inattention and unreasonable speed were the primary contributing factors in the rollover. The operator was subsequently issued a summons for unreasonable speed.

No further information is available at this time.

You just read:

Youth Passenger Injured in UTV Rollover

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.